St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) emissions for small local and Tier One global resource clients, announces a business relationship with a Canadian based oil and gas producer. This new business was secured by Enterprise's Evolution Power Projects (EPP) division.

With a market cap of nearly CDN$1 billion, the client is known to acquire assets with exploitation potential and, at the same time, implement a full-cycle exploration program. Enterprise will provide Natural Gas Power generation systems that will enhance the Company's operational activities that serve to comply with all environmental regulatory standards and requirements.

The client has demonstrated a solid history of ensuring that all reasonable care is employed to minimize and eliminate any negative environmental consequences and that there is a high standard of awareness and commitment to promoting environmental stewardship.

The organization strives to minimize its environmental footprint and ensure its ecological goals to 'maintain and enhance the environmental quality of life for future generations.

Evolution Power Projects is reinventing the way mobile power is provided on-site. The targeted approach is in the interest of developing efficiencies, streamlining rental management, supporting critical service, and promoting natural gas alternatives.

EPP's 'Concept to Completion Approach' assists customers in evaluating their overall power demand and offers innovative, low-carbon, environmentally responsible options.

Heather Johnson, CEO of the EPP (Evolution Power Projects) subsidiary, states, 'We will continue to be early adopters of clean technology and industry innovation. We deliver value to our customers through emission reduction technology and support their ESG initiatives. Natural gas electrification is the future of energy evolution. Cleaner, quieter, safer, and most importantly - Measurable."

Today's client announcement continues the Enterprise's historic tradition of consistently growing its significant and varied client base.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate reduce or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or

Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President

contact@enterprisegrp.ca

780-418-4400

