Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) (the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of October 26, 2020, the Company and Timothy Towers, a director of the Company, have agreed to amend the terms of the definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement"), wherein the Company was granted the exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lost Dog property in Denton Township, West Timmins, Ontario.

The term of the Option Agreement has been extended by one year to October 23, 2023, and the final cash payment of $50,000 has been reduced to $40,000, for a total aggregate consideration payable by the Company to Mr. Towers of $55,000.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on silver, cobalt, nickel, copper and gold exploration in Ontario and Quebec. The Company owns: the Keeley and Frontier Mines, Silver Centre property located near Cobalt, Ontario; the Lac Lachance property located near Lebel sur Quevillon, in the Windfall Lake area of Quebec and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lost Dog property, located near West Cache, Timmins, Ontario. For further details about the Company's projects please visit the company website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

