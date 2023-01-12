Nicosia, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - Novustrader, the new prop-trading firm, launching its funding program in January 2023. Following extensive testing and efforts to build the best available product, Novustrader provides up to $500,000 in trading capital to global traders, with the flexibility to use all kinds of trading strategies and styles and share 75% of the profits while bearing the losses.

Novustrader Launches the Ultimate Prop Firm Designed for Global Traders in January 2023

The biggest obstacle of skilled traders is having access to substantial initial capital. This is the major reason why Novustrader was created. To provide access to capital to traders to show their skills and prove themselves. This is achieved by building a technologically advanced proprietary trading firm that provides sophisticated software on the trading side and constant support on the whole trading process and on whatever else needed from its clients.

Andreas Lambrou, CEO of Novustrader, mentioned, "With over 20 years extensive experience in the markets and our passion for trading, led us to putting into practice our vision that everyone can be a global online trader. Our company's mission is to give the opportunity to ordinary people to become successful traders and help professional traders achieve their targets. For this reason, we have developed the right opportunity from each type of trader. From novice to expert. From small and conservative to large and aggressive."

Novustrader is offering one-step evaluation model. Accounts start from $5,000 all the way up to $500,000. The one-time fee starts from the minimum fee of $49 up to the maximum fee of $4,999.

Some of the major factors that set Novustrader apart from their competitors are:

Designed for all kind of traders with all trading styles.

MT4 and MT5 trading platforms offered through Eightcap, a multi regulated broker.

Offering the best payment solutions.

Up to $500,000 trading accounts.

1-step evaluation program, simple rules.

Trade in any of their 300+ instruments from the most famous markets in the world.

Company info: Novustrader has its operational offices in Cyprus, with local offices in SEA, LATAM and UAE. For more information about Novustrader visit www.novustrader.com. For inquiries, contact customer support at support@novustrader.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Company Name - Novustrader

CEO - Andreas Lambrou

Email - support@novustrader.com

Website - www.novustrader.com

Location - Nicosia, Cyprus

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150701