Diamcor Mining Inc.: Diamcor Provides Operational and Corporate Update

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today an operations and corporate update for the Company's Krone-Endora at Venetia Project (the "Project"). Various operational upgrades were advanced and increases in revenue were demonstrated during H2 2022 despite the ongoing power outages experienced throughout South Africa in 2022 which negatively affected processing volumes. The Company's focus in 2023 will remain on additional operational advancements to support the increase of processing volumes over the long-term, with the key near-term objectives being to install supplemental power systems, additional large material processing and diamond recovery systems, the procurement of additional heavy equipment, and to further advance recommended exploration drilling and bulk sampling efforts to further expand the Company's understanding of the geotechnical aspects and the greater potential of the Project.

Operations Highlights 2022

Various Upgrades Completed on Schedule - The Company successfully completed various upgrades as envisioned throughout 2022. These included the procurement of additional screening equipment, the development and installation of various items to lower water consumption on a per ton basis, the improvement of water recoveries from processing, and initial expansions and improvements to the Project's final recovery systems. Together these improvements, along with a host of other items, lowered operational costs while improving efficiencies and recoveries for the long-term.

Key Operational Focus/Outlook for 2023

Installation of Power Upgrades to Minimize Down Time - As part of the evaluation of operations during 2022, the Company identified several solutions to supplement the Project's current power systems with suitable cost-effective systems to minimize the impact of potential future load-shedding in South Africa by the state-run national power supplier (Eskom). The Company sees this as one of the key items to be undertaken early in 2023 and believes that, once completed, there will be further improvements to processing volumes given the resulting increase in operational hours. These efforts include the installation of a larger standby generator at the Project's main treatment plant, battery backup systems to bridge time between power outages and the switch to generator power, and power conditioning equipment to improve the overall quality of the power being supplied. This in turn is expected to have positive impacts on the processing plant's electrical systems, improving power supply quality and variability, and thus lowering maintenance costs.

"Despite various challenges throughout the year, we are very pleased with the operational improvements and the increases in revenue achieved in 2022", stated Mr. Dean Taylor, Diamcor CEO. "Our focus in 2023 will continue to be on further increasing processing hours and tonnages for the long-term, as well as looking towards the greater opportunities we have over the additional areas of the Project yet to be defined. These opportunities, with the goal of expanding our deposits inventory, are seen as an important step for the Company."

"As we look forward to building off our successes in 2022 and carrying them into 2023, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our team, suppliers, and shareholders for their support and wish all the very best in 2023."

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded junior diamond mining company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol V.DMI, and on the OTC QB International under the symbol DMIFF. The Company has a well-established operational and production history in South Africa and extensive prior experience supplying rough diamonds to the world market.

About the Tiffany & Co. Alliance

The Company has established a long-term strategic alliance and first right of refusal with Tiffany & Co. Canada, a subsidiary of world famous New York based Tiffany & Co., to purchase up to 100% of the future production of rough diamonds from the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project at then current prices to be determined by the parties on an ongoing basis. In conjunction with this first right of refusal, Tiffany & Co. Canada also provided the Company with financing to advance the Project. Tiffany & Co. is owned by Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH), a publicly traded company which is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext) under the symbol LVMH and on the OTC under the symbol LVMHF. For additional information on Tiffany & Co., please visit their website at www.tiffany.com.

About Krone-Endora at Venetia

In February 2011, Diamcor acquired the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project from De Beers Consolidated Mines Limited, consisting of the prospecting rights over the farms Krone 104 and Endora 66, which represent a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares directly adjacent to De Beers' flagship Venetia Diamond Mine in South Africa. On September 11, 2014, the Company announced that the South African Department of Mineral Resources had granted a Mining Right for the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project encompassing 657.71 hectares of the Project's total area of 5,888 hectares. The Company has also submitted an application for a mining right over the remaining areas of the Project. The deposits which occur on the properties of Krone and Endora have been identified as a higher-grade "Alluvial" basal deposit which is covered by a lower-grade upper "Eluvial" deposit. The deposits are proposed to be the result of the direct-shift (in respect to the "Eluvial" deposit) and erosion (in respect to the "Alluvial" deposit) of material from the higher grounds of the adjacent Venetia Kimberlite areas. The deposits on Krone-Endora occur in two layers with a maximum total depth of approximately 15.0 metres from surface to bedrock, allowing for a very low-cost mining operation to be employed with the potential for near-term diamond production from a known high-quality source. Krone-Endora also benefits from the significant development of infrastructure and services already in place due to its location directly adjacent to the Venetia Mine.

Qualified Person Statement:

Mr. James P. Hawkins (B.Sc., P.Geo.), is Manager of Exploration & Special Projects for Diamcor Mining Inc., and the Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 responsible for overseeing the execution of Diamcor's exploration programmes and a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta ("APEGA"). Mr. Hawkins has reviewed this press release and approved of its contents.

