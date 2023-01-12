Franklin Templeton Employees Spread Joy and Kindness During Holiday Season

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Franklin Templeton employees demonstrate their generosity and compassion all year long. This holiday season, employees showed their support for those in need by getting involved in various projects from the firm's offices around the globe.

Baltimore's Elf Week and Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees

On December 1, Baltimore employees volunteered at the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, also known as Elf Week. Volunteers sorted through items including toys and clothing to create gift bags that they helped distribute to families and children during the holidays.

On November 21, Franklin Templeton volunteers helped spread holiday cheer by designing a tree for Kennedy Krieger Institute's Festival of Trees. The trees were then made available for purchase by the public to raise money for programs for the children the organization serves.

Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity

On December 1, Edinburgh employees volunteered at the Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity's annual Christmas event. The "All Wrapped Up" event started the season of holiday festivities with a carol concert featuring young performers, all of whom have benefited from programs that the charity has provided in the hospital and health care settings in the community.

New York's Holiday Wishlist for Storefront Academy Charter School

This holiday season, employees in New York fulfilled the wishlists of the Storefront Academy's economically disadvantaged families across its South Bronx and Harlem campuses. Donated gifts went to children in kindergarten and first grade.

Poznan's Holiday Drive and Forests in the Jar

Between November 14 and December 2, Poznan employees hosted a holiday drive to support Albertynki Poznan and Caritas Charity Kitchen by donating the most-needed items for people experiencing homelessness. From the donated items, volunteers prepared 131 care packages for those in need.

On December 8, Poznan employees volunteered at a local nursing home and assisted its residents in preparing decorations for their rooms. Volunteers also attended an informational session to learn more about senility and disability.

Rancho Cordova's Holiday Coat Drive to Support First Step Communities

Between December 5 and 16, the Rancho Cordova office hosted a winter coat drive to support First Step Communities, a nonprofit providing interim housing and emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Employees donated 130 coats.

San Mateo's LifeMoves Vendome Holiday Party and Family Giving Tree Wish Drive

Volunteers in San Mateo helped decorate LifeMoves' Vendome hotel, which provides supportive housing, to bring holiday cheer for residents. On December 5, volunteers helped serve food and facilitate games and music at the Vendome's holiday party.

Franklin Templeton and Family Giving Tree partnered again to fulfill the holiday wishes of those in need. For 30 consecutive years, employees have donated gifts to help brighten the lives of those less fortunate.

Stamford's Holiday Drive for Children Learning Centers

Between December 7 and 19, Stamford employees hosted a holiday drive to support Children's Learning Centers. Employees donated toys, books and winter coats for children, and infants.

Wreaths Across America

Every December, the Wreaths Across America organization coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as more than 2,100 additional locations across all 50 US states, at sea and abroad.

On December 17, members of Franklin Templeton's Veterans business resource group and employee volunteers helped Arlington National Cemetery in remembering and honoring veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of country's fallen heroes. Franklin Templeton sponsored 200 wreaths and, thanks to employees' additional contributions, a total of 519 wreaths were donated.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

