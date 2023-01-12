Acrow Bridge: The Acrow Group Obtains ISO 14064-1 Carbon Reduce Certification

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023is pleased to announce it has recently been certified in accordance with ISO 14064-1. The accreditation was awarded by the internationally recognized Achilles Carbon Reduce Scheme and commemorates the Group's commitment to the reduction of its carbon footprint.



ISO 14064 was developed by the International Organization for Standardization in 2006 to address the quantification and reporting of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions as well as the verification of resulting data. The standard provides organizations with the steps to developing GHG inventories, and government policymakers a foundation of best practice in developing initiatives to address climate change.

Specializing in pre-engineered modular steel bridging solutions that help develop, improve and repair essential infrastructure in urban and rural areas, the Acrow Group has a long commitment to sustainability in all its forms. This has included continuously improving the energy efficiency of their processes, and in addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, optimizing production and transport operations to reduce environmental and social impact.

"As global suppliers, we have seen first-hand the impacts of accelerating climate change in a growing number of locations," said Michael Treacy, CEO of Mabey Bridge, an Acrow Group Company. "Accreditation to ISO 14064-1 formalizes the work we have already completed and enables us to set achievable goals to further manage and reduce our emissions."

Bill Killeen, CEO at Acrow Group, added, "As climate challenges accelerate in their intensity and impact, the public and private sectors are increasingly looking for more sustainable solutions from experienced suppliers across supply chains. We are committed to fully supporting our customers by minimizing our environmental impact to the extent possible and creating a sustainable legacy for future generations."

About Acrow

The Acrow Group has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

