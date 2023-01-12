panCELLa granted patent in the United Kingdom for induced Allogeneic Cell Tolerance (iACT Stealth) Technology

Pluristyx and panCELLa today are excited to announce the granting of a patent used in their universal, off-the-shelf, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). The Great Britain Patent Office on January 4, 2023 issued patent number GB2588249B extending panCELLa's protection of its induced Allogeneic Cell Tolerance (iACT Stealth) technology (WO/2018/227286) to the United Kingdom.

The iACT Stealth technology, exclusively licensed by panCELLa from Mount Sinai Hospital, allows clinical-grade cell therapy products and tissues to avoid rejection by the patient after transplant and reduces or eliminates the need for the immunosuppression currently required for tissue transplants. The iACT Stealth technology is available for evaluation under the "Try-before-you-buy" research evaluation model as a stand-alone product or in combination with FailSafe and SafeHarbor platform technologies.

Mahendra Rao, Co-Chairman of the Board at panCELLa and Chief Scientific Officer at Pluristyx commented, "As we integrate Pluristyx and panCELLa into a single entity, we have continued to fund and protect the development of our industry-leading platform technologies for use in iPSCs. We are extremely pleased with the grant of claims by the Great Britain patent office to protect our iACT Stealth technology. iACT Stealth is immediately available in custom or catalog format for quick evaluation and adoption by our academic and industry partners."

Benjamin Fryer, Chief Executive Officer at Pluristyx, said: "At the new Pluristyx, we believe that the unique combination of iACT Stealth, FailSafe, and SafeHarbor technologies are the cornerstone of future cell therapies. With a single cell line and license, a sponsor can now develop, manufacture, and commercialize their universal cell or tissue therapy using our off-the-shelf technologies and gene-edited cells. This unique combination of proprietary gene edits simplifies manufacturing, reduces business and process costs, and offers a chance to revolutionize iPSC-based therapeutic development."

About Pluristyx

Pluristyx is a privately held biotechnology company offering consulting, wet-lab and GMP banking services, and pluripotent stem cell products to support novel therapeutic developers. Pluristyx helps industry and academic researchers solve manufacturing and analytical challenges in cryopreservation, drug development, regenerative medicine, and cell and gene therapy. The Pluristyx team has decades of experience supporting every stage of cell therapy product development, from cell banking to drug product manufacturing including analytical testing and release of clinical grade cell therapy products. To learn more, visit www.pluristyx.com or email info@pluristyx.com.

About panCELLa

Co-founded in 2015 by Dr. Andras Nagy, PhD, stem cell biologist and Dr. Armand Keating, MD, PhD, clinical scientist, and hematologist, panCELLa (a Pluristyx company) is based on the innovative technology developed in Dr. Andras Nagy's lab at the Sinai Health System (SHS). panCELLa has created platforms that allow for the development of safe, universal, cost-effective, "off-the-shelf" therapeutic cell products for medicine. panCELLa has a strong and growing patent position enabling expanded access to its gene-edited, cell-based platform technologies. To learn more, visit https://pancella.com.

