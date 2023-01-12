The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021- The Patient Perspective Germany Edition The Views of 151 German Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey the 2021 Germany edition is now in its 10th year, and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic). Between November 2021-February 2022, the survey collected the opinions of 151 German patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during 2021.

Patient groups responding to the 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey are uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry's performance during the pandemic. Patient groups not only understand the perceptions of patients, but are also the only healthcare stakeholder to network with all other stakeholders in the healthcare system.

The report provides details on:

How the analyst measures pharma's corporate reputation from a patient perspective;

The headline results of the 2021 Germany element of the 'Corporate Reputation' survey;

The companies included in the 2021 Germany analysis; and

The profiles of 2021's respondent German patient groups.

Company Rankings in 2021

The top-three pharma companies in Germany in 2021, out of 24 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent German patient groups familiar with the company): ViiV Healthcare, 1st Pfizer, 2nd MSD*, 3rd. (*known as Merck Co in Canada and the United States)

The top-three pharma companies in Germany in 2021, out of 15 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent German patient groups working with the company): ViiV Healthcare, 1st Pfizer, 2nd AstraZeneca, 3rd.

The top-three 'big-pharma' companies in Germany in 2021, out of 13 'big-pharma' companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent German patient groups familiar with the company): Pfizer, 1st MSD, 2nd Roche, 3rd.

Each company is profiled by the following measures:

The number of respondent German patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

The profile of the respondent German patient groups familiar with the company (the number of patients reached; specialties; and geographic remit), 2021.

The types of relationships that the company had with its respondent German patient group partners, 2021. Company performance in Germany at the individual indicators of corporate reputation in 2021- as assessed by respondent German patient groups familiar, and working, with the company. Competitors' relationships in 2021 with the company's respondent German patient group partners.

Overall rankings in Germany for the company- as assessed by respondent German patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 v. 2020.

Company rankings in Germany for each of the indicators- as assessed by respondent German patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 v. 2020.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the corporate tiers in Germany for each of the indicators (in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier)- as assessed by respondent German patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

Overall rankings of the company in Germany, 2015-2021- expressed on the Patient Corporate Reputation Index (PCRI), a measure designed to standardise the analyst's ranking data (preventing results being skewed by the differing numbers of companies included in Germany's historic analyses over the various years). PCRI ranking is from 0 to 1, with 1 being the best (the highest rank)- as assessed by respondent German patient groups familiar with the company.

Profiles of the 24 companies, 2021

AbbVie

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

CSL Behring

Eli Lilly

Gilead Sciences

Grunenthal

GSK

Janssen

Merck KGaA

MSD

Mylan

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Roche

Sandoz

Sanofi

Takeda

ViiV Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Relationships that German patient groups have with pharma, 2021

Industry-wide findings in Germany, 2021

Rankings of 24 pharma companies in Germany, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent German patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 15 pharma companies in Germany, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent German patient groups working with the companies

Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies in Germany, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent German patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 12 'big-pharma' companies in Germany, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent German patient groups working with the companies

Profiles of the 24 companies, 2021 (v. 2020)

Appendices

I. Profiles of respondent German patient groups, 2021

II. List of respondent German patient groups that wished to be attributed, 2021

III. Commentaries and feedback from respondent German patient groups on how pharma can improve, 2021-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ied40s

