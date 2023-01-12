Elinor Batteries and SINTEF have entered into a Memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation, aiming to establish a giga-scale factory for production of sustainable batteries in Central Norway.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005456/en/

Terje Andersen and Alexandra Bech Gjørv (Photo: Geir Mogen)

Through the collaboration, Elinor has secured the necessary resources needed in research and development to drive the project forward. SINTEF will open its battery lab almost at the same time as the launch of Elinor's plans for a battery factory. The agreement covers technological aspects in the entire value chain for battery production, including production technology, infrastructure, management, economics and societal elements.

Important agreement

"The global battery competition is knowledge-intensive. A Norwegian battery factory must be the best in terms of sustainability in the entire value chain and a knowledge leader in electrochemistry, materials technology and mass production to succeed. We have invested considerably in having world-leading laboratories for battery production. We look forward to working with Elinor to reach their industrial goals," CEO of SINTEF, Alexandra Bech Gjørv, says.

"This is an essential agreement for us at Elinor Batteries, enabling us to start producing A-samples already this spring. The A-samples are crucial to be qualified as a supplier in an industry that has long been dominated by Asian suppliers," says Elinor Batteries CEO Terje Andersen.

Global race

The parties common objective is to create sustainable and competitive battery production in Central Norway.

"Through a common European road map, work is now being done to develop a generation of batteries that will be safer, withstand faster charging and last longer. The battery production will be more sustainable and cost-effective because the raw materials will travel shorter distances. These are fundamental changes in how batteries are produced and used, and this provides new opportunities. Norway has an excellent system for cooperation between research and industry, as well as strong players along the entire value chain for the production, use and reuse of batteries. Thus, all the prerequisites for taking the lead in the global knowledge race towards next-generation batteries are in place," says Gjørv.

Construction of the factory will commence next year. First production is estimated in mid-2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005456/en/

Contacts:

CEO, Elinor Batteries

Terje Andersen

+4797950707

E-mail: terje.andersen@elinorbatteries.com

SINTEF

Head of Communications, SINTEF Industri

Stein Mortensholm

+4799009600

E-mail: Stein.Mortensholm@sintef.no