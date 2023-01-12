Anzeige
WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Stuttgart
12.01.23
11:13 Uhr
7,820 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8708,01018:06
PR Newswire
12.01.2023 | 17:42
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 12 January 2023 at 6.20 p.m. EET

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Crayfish BidCo Oy and Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 12 January 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish BidCo", a company ultimately owned by Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL based in Luxembourg) has exceeded the threshold of 5 per cent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 12 January 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy in Caverion has on 12 January 2023 increased to 13,647,263 shares, corresponding to 9.82 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The indirect holding of Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL in Caverion has increased to 13,647,263 shares, corresponding to 9.82 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:


% shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

% of total

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

9.82 %


9.82 %

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights


Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000062781

13,647,263 (CrayfishBidCo Oy)

13,647,263 (Triton VLuxCo 87 SARL)

9.82% (Crayfish BidCoOy)

9.82% (Triton VLuxCo 87 SARL)

SUBTOTAL A

13,647,263

9.82 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of
financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of
shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


SUBTOTAL B

N/A

N/A

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both

Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

Triton V LuxCo 89 SARL

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

Crayfish HoldCo Oy

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

Crayfish BidCo Oy

13,647,263

9.82

0.00

9.82 %

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

CONTACT:

For further information:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3696902/1777741.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notification-according-to-chapter-9-section-10-of-the-finnish-securities-markets-act-of-change-in-holdings-in-caverion-corporation-shares-crayfish-bidco-oy-and-triton-v-luxco-87-sarl-301720548.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.