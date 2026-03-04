Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Tradegate
04.03.26 | 15:51
6,928 Euro
+0,06 % +0,004
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9186,92215:57
6,9266,93015:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2026 15:34 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokia Oyj: Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of FMR LLC in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
4 March 2026 at 16:30 EET

Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of FMR LLC in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

According to a notification received under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) by Nokia Corporation, the indirect holdings of FMR LLC have on 2 March 2026 exceeded 5% of the total number of shares in Nokia Corporation.

The total number of shares in Nokia Corporation is 5 742 239 696, representing the same number of votes.

According to the notification received, the position of FMR LLC was as follows:

% of shares and voting rights
(Total of A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(Total of B)		Total % of shares and voting rights (A+B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.04% shares
4.83% voting rights

 5.04% shares
4.83% voting rights

5 742 239 696
Position of previous notification (if applicable)n/an/an/a

Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded:

A: Shares and voting rights

Share class/type (ISIN)

Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(FSMA 9:5)		Indirect
(FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(FSMA 9:5)		Indirect
(FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)
NOKIA (FI0009000681) 289 538 191 shares
277 150 920 voting
rights

 5.04% shares
4.83% voting rights
TOTAL of A289 538 191 shares
277 150 920 voting rights



5.04% shares
4.83% voting rights

B: Financial instruments referred to in Chapter 9 Section 6a of the FSMA:

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise periodSettlement Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Total of Bn/an/a

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, voting rights and financial instruments are held:

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management &
Research Company
LLC
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
FIAM LLC
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company
FMR LLC
FMTC Holdings LLC
Fidelity Management Trust Company
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
FMR Investment
Management (UK) Limited
FMR LLC
Fidelity Advisory
Holdings LLC
Strategic Advisers LLC
FMR LLC
Fidelity Global
Brokerage Group, Inc.
National Financial
Services LLC
Fidelity Capital
Markets

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.