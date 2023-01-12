Bank Of Idaho Holding Co: Jeff Newgard Appointed Bank of Idaho Board Chairman

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / The Bank of Idaho announced the appointment of Jeff Newgard as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Idaho and parent company Bank of Idaho Holding Co. Newgard, who currently serves as President and CEO of Bank of Idaho, succeeds Park Price who served as Chairman since 2009 and will continue to serve the board as Chairman Emeritus and Lead Director.

"As the Bank of Idaho continues its remarkable growth trajectory, I am honored and excited to lead our Board of Directors as Chairman," said Newgard. "While the bank now serves a multi-state region, in our hearts we will always be a community bank committed to serving our customers, our neighbors, and the businesses who live and work where we do."

Newgard has been the President and CEO of Bank of Idaho since 2015. Since joining the bank, Newgard has grown the bank's total assets to nearly $1 billion dollars, an increase of over 260 percent in 7 years. He has successfully raised investment in equity and subordinated debt for the bank to deploy in pursuit of strategic growth opportunities.

"Jeff's vision and leadership continues to propel the Bank of Idaho to new heights," said Price. "The Board and I have every confidence he will lead the organization with great effectiveness and integrity."

Before joining the Bank of Idaho, Newgard held several leadership positions in regional and community banking since 1998, including the Executive Vice President and Eastern Region President of HomeStreet Bank and President and CEO of Yakima National Bank.

Newgard graduated from the Graduate School of Banking (Colorado) and holds a Master of Business Administration from Washington State University and a Bachelor of Arts from Walla Walla College. He holds advanced cybersecurity certifications from the COMP TIA Security Plus program as well as the 10-D Advanced Information Security Officer program. For more information, visit bankofidaho.com.

