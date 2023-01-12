The Global Institute of Credit Professionals (GICP) has launched today with the aim of becoming the preeminent industry body for credit professionals. It will enhance professional skills for credit market participants through its new flagship professional qualification, the Global Credit Certificate.

Launched with the backing of Fitch Group, the GICP is responding to an industry need for a globally recognised body for credit professionals. Through its activities, it will foster collaboration, thought leadership and networking, while also working to support the career advancement and professional development of individuals looking to remain at the forefront of the industry. The GICP will have a particular focus on supporting and connecting finance professionals as they navigate the current challenging market conditions.

Headquartered in London, the GICP has an Advisory Board comprising senior representatives from the financial sector, along with representatives from Fitch Group.

As part of its launch, the GICP has announced a new Global Credit Certificate designed to equip market participants with the knowledge, skills and competencies necessary to make better credit decisions and navigate the changing credit landscape. The Global Credit Certificate combines the principles of credit analysis and practical application, with a particular focus on critical thinking and decision-making.

Andreas Karaiskos, Chief Executive Officer, Fitch Learning, said: "We believe this is a critical time for credit professionals as we enter a downturn and many within the industry face a higher interest rate environment for the first time. This has led to the establishment of the Global Institute of Credit Professionals to help guide credit market participants through a rapidly evolving financial services landscape."

The Global Credit Certificate qualification will cover topical issues such as ESG and the latest trends in financial technology. It is particularly suitable for those in corporate and commercial banking, credit analysis, risk management, capital markets, credit research and investment management. The launch of the qualification follows a strongly received international pilot programme.

Aneta Buchert, Senior Director, Global Institute of Credit Professionals, said: "The Global Credit Certificate aims to set a new global benchmark for those seeking high quality, contemporary and practical credit training. The qualification has been designed and built by experienced practitioners in response to market demand for a globally consistent standard which enhances the knowledge and skills of credit professionals."

For further information on the Global Institute of Credit Professionals and the Global Credit Certificate, please visit www.GICP.org.

About Fitch Group

Fitch Group is a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group comprises Fitch Ratings, a global leader in credit ratings and research, and Fitch Solutions, a leading provider of data, research and analytics. With dual headquarters in London and New York, Fitch Group is owned by Hearst.

About the Global Institute of Credit Professionals

The Global Institute of Credit Professionals was launched in January 2023 in response to demand from the credit industry for a recognized professional body for credit professionals globally. It offers the Global Credit Certificate a new flagship professional qualification designed to prepare individuals to navigate the changing credit landscape.

