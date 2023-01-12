The Consumer Goods Forum: Report Shows Challenges of 2022 Didn't Slow Action on Global Issues by Consumer Goods Companies

The Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF's) 2022 annual report demonstrates tangible progress in addressing some of the global challenges facing the industry such as food waste, plastic pollution, deforestation and human rights challenges

Contributions in the report come from Member CEOs including Ahold Delhaize, Alibaba Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Grupo Éxito, PepsiCo, Mondelez International, Nestlé and Unilever

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), the only CEO-led organisation that brings together both manufacturers and retailers globally, today publishes its second annual report, 'Collaborating for Action - 2022 Review'. The report highlights the achievements the sector has made in 2022 including further progress on tackling deforestation, global plastic waste and working to end forced labour.

Created together with KPMG, the annual report reviewed the collective work across the CGF's eight Coalitions of Action: Food Waste, Forest Positive, Global Food Safety Initiative, Collaboration for Healthier Lives, Human Rights - Working to End Forced Labour, Plastic Waste, Product Data and the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative. All were measured against last year's stated goals and reported progress, in a continued commitment to transparency to showcase where change is happening and where more action is needed.

The report underlines how ongoing global crises such as supply chain disruption, conflict and the energy crisis have strengthened the need for a collective response. The complexity and urgency of these challenges brings collaboration to the fore - the CGF acts as a convener of senior leaders from the world's most influential manufacturers and retailers to learn from each other on a pre-competitive basis and work together on major industry challenges.

Developments achieved in 2022 include:

Plastic Waste: the Coalition reported that 97% of its 40 members have integrated the golden design rules on packaging into their decision-making processes. The Coalition also advocated further for extended producer responsibility through a published paper. Going into 2023, it aims to play a significant role in shaping the new United Nations plastics treaty.

The Forest Positive Coalition released its second annual report at New York Climate Week in September, which illustrates the Coalition's progress in removing deforestation, forest degradation, and land conversion from key commodity supply chains. The report also includes updates on Coalition members' collective reporting against their ambitious performance metrics, which include the percentage of supplies from regions at high-risk/priority for deforestation and the performance of upstream suppliers against the Coalition's Forest Positive Approach.

The Human Rights Coalition - Working to End Forced Labour (HRC) accelerated efforts to make due diligence and responsible recruitment the norm in the consumer goods industry. Coalition members continued to implement and improve human rights due diligence systems in their global own operations; launched the HRC's People Positive Palm Project in Kuala Lumpur to address forced labour risks in the Malaysian palm oil sector by driving collaboration throughout the value chain; and worked with industry partners to release guidance on how companies can repay worker-paid recruitment fees and uphold the CGF Priority Industry Principles.

Collaboration for Healthier Lives continued its hyper-local strategy in 2022 reaching 255 million people. Highlights included winning the prestigious Sirius Sustainable Collaboration prize in France and putting a key focus on reaching the underserved and less affluent populations in particular in the US. The Coalition conducted a strategy refresh embedding sustainability in its core mission with healthier and more sustainable diets engaging over 600 CGF professionals in its learning series.

In 2022, the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) forged ahead with its radical programme of modernisation and reform - The Race to the Top Framework (RTTT) - designed to improve trust and confidence in benchmarking of third party food safety certification programmes and oversight of their performance; building food safety capability in SMEs and building partnerships with food safety regulators to support regulation. Additionally, 150,000 certificates were issued against GFSI recognised programmes, the GFSI conducted a yearlong consultation on its new capability building framework which will be piloted in 2023 and hosted the first face-to-face food safety conference in Barcelona since before the pandemic.

Four new schemes have applied to be benchmarked by the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI). The Responsible Fishing Vessel Standard successfully completed the benchmarking process and achieved SSCI Recognition, the first to do so under the SSCI's At-Sea Operations scope. The Coalition also launched work to develop criteria for an environmental benchmark.

The Product Data Coalition focused on encouraging widespread adoption of Coalition Initiatives. For example, the Verified by GS1 Registry is moving towards mass adoption with 237 million GTINs uploaded to the database.

Members of the Food Waste Coalition continued to report using the harmonised template on the Food Waste Atlas platform, helping to demonstrate a good reporting standard and promote greater transparency to the wider CGF member companies. The Coalition continues to serve as a platform for its members to share learnings and best practices for taking effective actions to reduce food waste in their own operations, as well as with their suppliers and consumers.

Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director of The Consumer Goods Forum, said:

"2022 turned out to be another year of unexpected economic, environmental, social and geopolitical disruption - and it is testament to the agility and resilience of the industry that they collectively continued to drive better lives through better business.

Through collaborative efforts across companies and geographies we're seeing a huge uplift from the impact of our regional offices. In 2023 we will continue to build our influence in China, EMEA, Latin America, Japan and North America using tailored global strategies."

James Quincey, CGF Board Co-Chair Chairman & CEO, The Coca-Cola Company

"Despite challenges in the operating environment, we continue to drive forward and make progress. We are measuring metrics against milestones and are beginning to see progress. Now, we're ready to build momentum and achieve substantive progress. It's time to take it higher."

The Consumer Goods Forum provides a way for businesses around the world to commit to collective actions that make their companies and the entire industry more sustainable. With 400 members - including The Coca-Cola Company, Carrefour, Danone, Mars, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Nestlé, Sainsburys, Tesco, The Kellogg Company and Unilever - the CGF is a unique CEO-led forum for driving positive change in the consumer goods sector.

The full report is available to read here: https://www.theconsumergoodsforum.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/2022-CGF-Annual-Report.pdf

