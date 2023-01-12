Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - Priceless Financials, a leading provider of financial solutions for small and medium business owners, announced the implementation of the R.E.A.L Financial G.A.M.E. Strategy to help business owners take money out of their retained earnings in tax-efficient ways.

The R.E.A.L. Financial G.A.M.E. is a concept that aims to help individuals understand the importance of financial planning for Business Owners. The acronym stands for Recapture, Equity, Available, and Legacy. The first step is recapturing what is spent, by minimizing loan interest payments. Second, is building equity by owning instruments that mitigate risk. Third is to give access and finally, leaving a legacy that is passed down.

The G.A.M.E. involves looking at four aspects of one's financial situation: Guaranteed, Available, Manageable, and Equity . By applying them to one's financial planning, it is feasible to build a system that can achieve financial stability while preparing for retirement.

"There are two aspects of Planning. The first is Implementing a system where we can recapture interest, and the second is providing business owners with options to get tax-free access to retained earnings. With the implementation of R.E.A.L. Financial G.A.M.E we can achieve the goal of Wealth Maximization," said Prabhjit Virk, Executive Director of Priceless Financials.





Virk emphasized the importance of using tax-efficient strategies for business owners, stating, "There are other ways to use retained earnings outside of using them as dividends (T5)."

Priceless Financials has been providing financial solutions for small and medium business owners for over 15 years, and currently has over 112 licensed agents working with clients across the country.

