matthias.troendle@inficon.com INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) expects for the business year 2022 based on preliminary, not yet audited figures sales of around USD 581 million (prior year USD 515.8 million) and an operating income of around USD 111 million (prior year USD 100.4 million). Publication of year-end results 2022 on Thursday March 2, 2023 INFICON presents its detailed year-end 2022 results on Thursday, March 2, 2023. A media release will be sent out internationally at 07:00 a.m. At the same time, the Annual Report 2022 and the Year-End 2022 Results Presentation will be available for download on www.inficon.com. In addition, an analyst and media conference is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. Further details will be announced in due time. Communication Calendar 2023 The Annual General Meeting 2023 will take place on March 30, 2023. The invitation with the full agenda will be disclosed at the beginning of March. The first quarter 2023 results will be published on April 26, 2023. The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available on https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar/ E-Mail Alerts To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for e-mail Alerts in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/ About INFICON INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com. This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

