IntegraGen (FR0010908723 ALINT), an OncoDNA Group company specializing in the decryption of the human genome which performs interpretable genomic analyzes for academic and private laboratories and develops diagnostic tools for oncology, announced today its unaudited revenue figures for the year 2022.

The 2022 unaudited revenue amount to €12,592k in 2022, representing an increase of 16% compared to 2021. This growth in all activities reflects the firmness of the company's positioning, both in terms of its main sequencing activities for R&D customers and its expertise in operating platforms on behalf of third parties. This amount does not include the recharge of personnel costs to the parent company.

As of December 31st 2022, the company's cash position was €4,514k compared to €4,781k end of 2021, a slight decrease due to bank loans reimbursement. The position includes a state guaranteed loan (Prêt Garanti par l'État, PGE) for an outstanding amount of €1,561k that the Company started to reimburse for €339k during 2022.

With a revitalized booking orders as of the end of December, the company confirms its growth perspectives based on the current sales dynamics and existing long-term contracts along with the synergies now in place within the OncoDNA Group.

Bernard Courtieu, IntegraGen CEO, said "2022 has been another year of very strong growth at IntegraGen, and it both confirms the trust of our customers and strength of our business model, combining sequencing services for the R&D community and long-term partnerships with leading health institutions. We will continue to deliver superior value to our customers and are targeting new areas of growth, in conjunction with the OncoDNA Group."

The financial results for the year 2022 will be published on April 24th, 2023.

ABOUT INTEGRAGEN

IntegraGen is an OncoDNA group company specializing in the genomics of cancer and rare genetic diseases. Backed by highly competent and qualified teams, IntegraGen is a leading player in DNA sequencing services and genomic data interpretation software. The company runs one of the largest NGS labs in France and operates for research institutes of excellence. As part of OncoDNA group, IntegraGen leverages the power of next generation sequencing with the mission of delivering the promise of precision medicine to patients. IntegraGen has about 55 employees and generated €12,6 million of turnover in 2022. Based in France, IntegraGen is part of the Belgian OncoDNA group present in Spain, UK, Germany and works with an international network of 35 distributors. The Group also provides biomarker testing and clinical interpretation tools to guide treatment and monitoring of latestage solid tumors and accelerate the development of new cancer drugs.

IntegraGen is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (ISIN: FR0010908723 Mnemo: ALINT Eligible PEA- PME).

