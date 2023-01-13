Regulatory News:
ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces its financial agenda for 2023.
Events
Date*
Cash position and activity update for Q4 2022
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
2022 Full-Year Results
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Cash position and activity update for Q1 2023
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Cash position and activity update for Q2 2023
Thursday, August 17, 2023
2023 Half-Year Results
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Cash position and activity update for Q3 2023
Thursday, November 16, 2023
* indicative dates subject to change
About ABIONYX Pharma
ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.
