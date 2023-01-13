



Toyota City, Japan, Jan 13, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) and Lexus are exhibiting at the three-day Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 held at Makuhari Messe (in Chiba, Japan) from January 13 to 15, 2023. Also, Toyota and Lexus are exhibiting at the concurrent Tokyo Outdoor Show at the same venue. Under the shared theme of "Toyota: Leaving no car lovers behind", TGR, Lexus, and Toyota are exhibiting vehicles and automotive parts in line with the three concepts of "Carbon neutrality for protecting beloved cars", "Making ever-better motorsports-bred cars", and "Diverse lifestyles to enjoy with beloved cars". During the events, TGR and Lexus will also propose new ways to enjoy cars and motorsports in the carbon-neutral era through talk sessions by professional racing drivers and development engineers, as well as through demo runs.For details of the exhibited vehicles, as well as for a 9:30 a.m. press conference on January 13 and talk sessions (scheduled to feature Toyota President Akio Toyoda, professional racing drivers, and others), please visit the following URL. bit.ly/3QCG9FV (in Japanese)The press conference will be available in both Japanese and English.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eP2YsAqMsMUAlso, as new initiatives utilizing digital technology, TGR and Lexus have organized an "NFT Digital Stamp Rally" for added enjoyment at Tokyo Auto Salon 2023's physical venue and a metaverse-based "Virtual Garage by GR/Lexus". For more information, please visit the following URL. bit.ly/3GGjYds (in Japanese)Outline of exhibitCarbon neutrality for protecting beloved cars- Toward achieving carbon neutrality, Toyota is aiming to provide its customers with more choices by offering a full product lineup.- In parallel, expecting that it will take time before all new vehicles are carbon neutral, simultaneously promoting the carbon neutralization of not only new vehicles but also of vehicles currently in customer use is essential for the future. Bringing back the long-time loved AE86 while retaining the original to the utmost, an AE86 converted into a hydrogen-engine vehicle is also on display in the form of the "AE86 H2 Concept", which is joined by an AE86 converted into a battery electric vehicle in the form of the "AE86 BEV Concept".Making ever-better motorsports-bred cars- TGR is putting into practice its approach of "Making ever-better motorsports-bred cars" by commercially providing cars that have been honed to win races.- On display is the "GR Yaris Rally2 Concept", which was developed utilizing the knowledge gained by participating in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), along with the world premieres of the GR Yaris RZ "High-performance - Sebastien Ogier Edition Concept" and the GR Yaris RZ "High-performance - Kalle Rovanpera Edition Concept" as expressions of TGR's gratitude to all those who have supported the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team and of TGR's desire to bring even more excitement to the WRC.Diverse lifestyles to be enjoyed with beloved cars- In addition to exhibiting vehicles that have been customized under the supervision of professional racing drivers, also on display are new GR Parts developed by TGR utilizing feedback from motorsports, along with GR Heritage Parts scheduled for release starting in 2023 and produced to meet customers' desires to keep on driving their memory-filled beloved cars.- Lexus and Toyota are exhibiting for the first time at the Tokyo Outdoor Show. Toward achieving a carbon-neutral society, and based on its desire to deliver outdoor experiences that help people understand, enjoy, and protect nature, Lexus is promoting its "OVERTRAIL PROJECT", which offers the fun of vehicles that enhance outdoor lifestyles while coexisting with nature and provides various outdoor experiences.For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/38537253.html.Source: Toyota Motor Corporation