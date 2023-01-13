Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) has received new recognitions for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements in key corporate sustainability 2022 ratings. Illustrating its progress on sustainability, Air Liquide is now included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index. In addition, while maintaining its CDP "A-" score in both Water and Climate Change, Air Liquide is ranked #4 by Chemscore among the world's top chemical producers in their efforts to manage their environmental impact.

Demonstrating its advancements towards its sustainability commitments, Air Liquide has achieved a strong performance across major ESG 2022 ratings, including:

Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index

Air Liquide is now included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index, established by S&P Global, which provides a Corporate Sustainability Assessment, an annual evaluation of companies' progress on sustainability. This index recognizes 153 of Europe's leading companies on ESG performance. AirLiquide has also been in the FTSE4Good index for six years.

CDP's Water and Climate Change

Air Liquide's leadership in environmental action is highlighted by its "A-" score, which is well above the average for the sector, in both Water and Climate Change from global non-profit organization CDP. This rating evaluates companies on their environmental action. It recognizes the Group's continued stewardship on climate and water topics, including some of the most ambitious sustainability objectives in its sector.

Additionally, Air Liquide was the first in its industry to obtain validation of its 2035 CO2 emission reduction targets from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

ChemScore

In recognition of the Group's commitment to responsibly manage the environmental impact of its product portfolio, Air Liquide was ranked #4 out of 54 of the world's leading companies in the chemical sector by ChemScore. The ChemScore report is a project hosted by ChemSec, an independent non-profit organization and the International Chemical Secretariat.

For the ninth consecutive year, Air Liquide has been a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, which emphasizes the Group's long standing commitment to integrating sustainability in its strategy through its contributions to ESG actions. Taking it one step further, Air Liquide has set ambitious objectives as part of its ADVANCE strategic plan for 2025, which places sustainable development at the heart of its strategy and combines financial and extra-financial performance.

Fabienne Lecorvaisier, Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee, in charge of Sustainable Development, Public and International Affairs as well as the supervision of the Social Programs and the General Secretariat, said: "By linking inseparably financial and extra financial performance, AirLiquide has opened a new chapter of its history with its ADVANCE medium term plan: Sustainability is now at the heart of our strategy, with ambitious decarbonization objectives. We are very proud to have our transparency and progress towards our commitments recognized by key ESG ratings; this is further encouragement to continue our actions. Facing climate emergency, we are committed to act towards a low-carbon society, not only by decarbonizing our activities but also by inventing new solutions for our clients and supporting them on their way to carbon neutrality."

In summary and more broadly, Air Liquide is included in the following sustainability indices:

Ratings Index Air Liquide's achievements DJSI S&P Global CSA Member of DJSI Europe FTSE4Good Member of Index Series CDP "A-" score in Climate Change and Water EcoVadis "Gold" Sustainability Rating Chemscore #4 ranked among 54 leading companies in chemical sector MSCI "A" rating ISS ESG "Prime" rating for Corporate ESG performance Moody's ESG Solutions Rated in Top 3% of assessed companies Sustainalytics "Low" ESG Risk rating

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 75 countries with approximately 66,400 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 23 billion euros in 2021. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

