HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Volvo Treasury AB (publ)

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.



Issuer: Volvo Treasury AB (publ) Guarantor (if any): AB Volvo (publ) Aggregate nominal amount: GBP 250,000,000 Description: 4.75% due 15th June 2026 Offer price: 99.650 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction