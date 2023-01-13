Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
13.01.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of TH1NG AB (25/23)

With effect from January 16, 2023, the subscription rights in TH1NG AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including January 25, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   TH1NG TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019354440              
Order book ID:  281256                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 16, 2023, the paid subscription shares in TH1NG AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   TH1NG BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019354457              
Order book ID:  281257                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
