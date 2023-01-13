Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of TH1NG AB (25/23)

With effect from January 16, 2023, the subscription rights in TH1NG AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 25, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: TH1NG TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019354440 Order book ID: 281256 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 16, 2023, the paid subscription shares in TH1NG AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: TH1NG BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019354457 Order book ID: 281257 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com