KBRA UK (KBRA) releases a research report examining the European securitisation market in fourth-quarter 2022.

Primary bond markets across Europe were heavily impacted by the rising rate environment and economic slowdown in 2H 2022. European securitisation markets were no exception, and they were further impacted by the reversal of quantitative easing. A strong start helped support primary issuance numbers for full-year 2022. However, Q4 was one of the lowest in nearly 10 years. This quarterly KBRA report provides insight into the types of transactions circulated into the European securitisation market.

In terms of total issuance, it was the slowest Q4 for European securitisation since 2014, with only EUR61.3 billion in total issuance (Q4 2014 saw only EUR59.2 billion). In terms of transactions sold to investors, it was the slowest Q4 since 2012, with only EUR15.9 billion of newly circulated securitisations (excluding refinancing, reset, reissuance, and retentions) in Q4 2022, compared to EUR14.8 billion in Q4 2012. In the post-global financial crisis environment, retained securitisation volumes were in line with prior years, with EUR45.4 billion in Q4 2022 versus EUR44.4 billion in Q4 2021.

Key Takeaways

Circulated volumes have dropped, but retained transactions remain a part of the market's fabric.

Strong levels of issuance in 1H 2022 support full-year numbers, but 2H demonstrates slowdown. Even auto ABS volumes are down, with their lowest volume for the year since 2011.

Collateralised loan obligations (CLO) have declined from their very strong levels in 2021. For the market outside of CLOs and sold to investors, it has been the weakest Q4 in 14 years.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

2023 European Structured Finance Sector Outlook: Stable Performance to Be Tested

KBRA's European Securitisation Survey: Glimpse of a Positive Turn?

European Securitisation: Market Slows but Still Active in Q3 2022

European Securitisation: Slowdown Takes Hold in Q2 2022

European Securitisation: Strong Start to 2022 Despite Headwinds

European CLO Manager Style Comparisons: September 2022 Update

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005166/en/

Contacts:

Gordon Kerr, Head of European Research

+44 20 8148 1020

gordon.kerr@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com