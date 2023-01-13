

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices extended gains for a seventh straight session on Friday, heading for solid weekly gains on expectations of improved demand growth in China and hopes of less aggressive rate hikes in the United States.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.2 percent to $84.20 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $78.61.



Brent prices were up nearly 7 percent so far this week as China's decision to reopen its international borders boosted hopes of higher oil demand.



China reported better-than-expected trade figures earlier today, the U.K. economy unexpectedly grew in November and the German economy avoided contracting in the final quarter of the year, bolstering the global demand outlook.



China reported a record trade surplus for 2022 despite plunging shipments in December.



The country's total trade of goods hit an all-time high in 2022, reaching 42.07 trillion yuan ($6.3 trillion), up 7.7 percent from 2021.



A soft U.S. inflation reading for December kept the dollar bias bearish, further aiding sentiment and helping ease worries about aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.



