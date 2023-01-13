DJ To Assist the Macao Government in Supporting the Revitalization of SMEs, Macau Pass and Alipay+ Promote 'Rewards for Consumption in Macao' to Attract Customers

(Macao, January 13, 2023) - Today, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of Macao coordinated five major chambers of commerce and industry in Macao and Macau Pass, cooperated with Alipay+ global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions to launch an electronic activity, "Rewards for Consumption in Macao". It aims to help SMEs of Macao in online tourism promotion after the relaxation of entry policy, and facilitate the rapid recovery of local tourism consumption in Macao after the epidemic.

At the conference, Mr. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass, announced that Macau Pass would exert its corporate social responsibility and cooperated with Alipay+ to launch the activity page of "Rewards for Consumption in Macao" on AlipayHK e-wallet on the 20th of this month. Macao's five major chambers of commerce and Macau Pass will invite more than 100 local SMEs to join in the first batch. Macau Pass will continue to push business information and consumption coupons through the operation of activity pages, hoping to form a linkage effect with Macao Spring Festival series events and activities, to attract Hong Kong travelers, provide discounts and lucky draws, and guide tourists to spend, in order to boost Macao's community economy.

Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao have been developing closely because of their geographical relations. At present, AlipayHK e-wallet has more than 3.3 million monthly active users, and Alipay+ can connect with more than 15 e-wallet partners in the Asia-Pacific region (including Hong Kong and Macao), reaching over 1 billion Asian consumers. As the global economy recovers gradually, direct interaction with the growing digital payment consumers of Alipay+ sets a good aim for SMEs in Macao to explore new business opportunities.

Mr. Sun said that this activity would rely on the solutions advantages of Macau Pass and Alipay+ , through the multi-directional integration of channels and content, Macao's entertainment, catering, shopping and other cultural tourism advantages and diversified accommodation experience will specifically present to potential tourist groups, to help cooperative businesses increase online exposure, and expand the short, medium and long-term Hong Kong tourist market. Macau Pass can also use the platform resources to radiate Southeast Asia, Europe and America markets, further open the market awareness of Macao merchants, and assist Macao enterprises to expand the market. Macau Pass will continue to fully cooperate with the Macao SAR Government to assist SMEs and contribute its share to economic revitalization.

