Extended 20 January deadline set for global competition with huge scale-up opportunities in Asia

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has partnered with world-leading innovation platform, Plug and Play, to call on ambitious startups and entrepreneurs around the world to join the seventh Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023), one of the biggest pitch events in Hong Kong. The final entry deadline for the Competition has also been extended to 20 January 2023.

This offers local and global startups the chance to join the combined HKSTP and Plug and Play eco-systems to launch their potential innovations onto the global stage. Interested parties on two technology tracks (FinTech and PropTech) only need to submit a 2-min video introduction to make a potentially life-changing decision. 50 shortlisted semi-finalists will have the golden opportunity to be considered by HKSTP Venture Fund for direct investment of up to US$5 million as well as market expansion support in Asia and beyond, plus the chance to win a cash prize of US$60,000 if crowned champion.

As the world's leading accelerator, Plug and Play will leverage its global network to organise international competitions in Asia, Europe and Northern America throughout February to bring in overseas startups to the April final in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong provides the ideal platform to expand into the vast Asian market, being a gateway to both Mainland China and Asia. Startups joining EPiC 2023 can fully leverage the largest I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong and HKSTP's direct connections to over 1,000 investors and more than 300 corporate partners.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: "This year, our flagship event EPiC is set to be the biggest and best-ever as we partner with world-renowned Plug and Play, elevating the investment platform to a truly global level. This collaboration cements HKSTP and Hong Kong as a unique global launchpad to rapidly scale up innovators on their growth journey, while achieving our mission to propel success and advance Hong Kong's I&T development."

Saeed Amidi, CEO of Plug and Play, said: "Partnering with HKSTP on EPiC is a major step forward in our mission to harness the huge Asia opportunity to build the world's leading innovation platform. We are partnering with changemakers like HKSTP to build a unique innovation ecosystem by connecting the brightest minds with world-leading corporations, VC firms, universities, and government agencies across multiple industries.''

EPiC 2023 will take place at the iconic sky100 venue atop Hong Kong's tallest building, International Commerce Centre, to create a genuine elevator pitch experience for startups.

Who can apply:

Tech startups that are less than 10 years old

Ideas should focus on one of the TWO technology tracks: FinTech and PropTech

Applications will close on 20 January 2023 at 23:59 (Hong Kong time).

Please visit the website (https://epic.hkstp.org/) for more information on EPiC 2023.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has for 20 years committed to building up Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub to propel success for local and global pioneers today and tomorrow. HKSTP has established a thriving I&T ecosystem that is home to three unicorns and Hong Kong's leading R&D hub with over 12,000 research professionals and over 1,200 technology companies focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

Established in 2001, we attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation and technology for entrepreneurs on their journey of growth in Hong Kong, to the Greater Bay Area, Asia and beyond. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern INNOPARKs in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three INNOPARKs are realising a vision of re-industrialisation for Hong Kong. The goal is sectors like advanced manufacturing, electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.

Through our infrastructure, services, expertise and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish innovation and technology as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing Hong Kong's international I&T hub status as a launchpad for global growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play was established in Sunnyvale, California a region within the renowned Silicon Valley. Although officially founded in 2006, the early stages of the business could be traced back to 1998. The company contains business functions, including tech investment, corporate innovation, and innovation space. Plug and Play now has 50 regional offices in over 30 countries and regions worldwide. With nearly 20 years of experience in early-stage tech investment, Plug and Play has successfully invested in and incubated numerous big tech companies, including PayPal, Google, Dropbox, LendingClub, Guardant Health, Rappi, N26, Honey, etc. It has invested in over 1,500 startups and accelerated over 17,000 programs globally. Each year, Plug and Play provides open innovation services for over 500 world-leading corporations through over 1,000 matchmaking activities with cutting-edge technology companies.

Formally established in 2016, Plug and Play China currently has 3 regional innovation hubs in Beijing (China HQ), Shanghai (Plug and Play Innovation Hub Yangtze River Delta Area), and Shenzhen (Shenzhen Innovation Center). Plug and Play China also provides open innovation services in Nanjing, Wuhan, Wuxi etc.

There are 4 main business functions across Plug and Play China's innovation platform including corporate innovation, city innovation, tech investment, and innovation space.

It has built China's leading international innovation ecosystem and created a multi-dimensional open innovation platform that includes corporations, startups, universities and research labs, government agencies, venture capitalist firms, and city innovation partners.

Since 2016, Plug and Play China has engaged with 100+ industry-leading corporations, accelerated over 1700 startups, and has invested in over 150 startups including ApplyBoard, AutoX, Flexiv, ZiFiSense, ROBOTICPLUS.AI, INGEEK, Hexaflake, Authing, Yours, etc.

Please visit www.pnpchina.com for more information.

