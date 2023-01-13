A once-in-a generation development goes before Community Council for approval

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2023) - The revitalization of Shannon Park, the former military base in Dartmouth, is one step closer to reality. Canada Lands Company is responsible for the site and has concluded a draft development agreement with Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) that will govern how the site will be developed over about a decade. The development agreement was presented to Community Council yesterday and will now be considered for final approval following a public hearing.

The plan for this 35-hectare (87-acre) site will create a complete community in Dartmouth that will include 3,000 units of much needed housing, including affordable housing, the continued use of an existing school as well as new businesses and green spaces. The plan offers two new large parks and the Canada 150 Trail and Lookout that opened in 2018, making this a once in a generation opportunity to transform the area. Redevelopment of the site will be done in cooperation with the Millbrook First Nation's adjacent development.

In 2016 Canada Lands Company created a draft plan for Shannon Park that was informed by extensive input gathered during an 18-month long community engagement process. The community's aspirations were clear: to create a community that would include housing, commercial opportunities, green spaces, and access to the waterfront. Since then, Canada Lands and HRM have been working to realize these uses through a development agreement. This past summer HRM conducted additional stakeholder outreach which brought enhancements to the plan, by making the parks more open and inclusive and providing larger street setbacks for a feel of openness towards the waterfront while creating spacious areas for patios, and other outdoor amenities along the main street.

Once the development agreement is approved by Community Council, Canada Lands will begin the construction of the necessary infrastructure that will support how people will access and move throughout Shannon Park.

The public will have another opportunity to contribute to the vision for Shannon Park when Canada Lands undertakes the process to develop its urban design guidelines. These guidelines will ensure that the development stays true to the vision for Shannon Park.

The Council report link can be found here: https://www.halifax.ca/city-hall/community-councils/january-12-2023-harbour-east-marine-drive-community-council

Quotes:

"Shannon Park's revitalization will transform this part of Dartmouth. We are very excited to get started after several years of consideration and deliver many community benefits such as a variety of new housing, including affordable housing, parks, green spaces and jobs. Shannon Park will be a walkable community and fully connected with its surroundings."

Tara Dinsmore, Vice President, Real Estate at Canada Lands Company

"Millbrook First Nation is pleased to continue our work with Canada Lands and HRM on the Shannon Park redevelopment. This is part of a long-term strategy for economic development and growth which will benefit the Millbrook community at large. We look forward to keeping all informed as we consult with community members and stakeholders on our development plans."

Chief Bob Gloade, Millbrook First Nation

"This is an important step in the continued progress towards revitalization of Shannon Park. This agreement makes way for affordable housing and meaningful community development in the heart of Dartmouth."

Minister Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Minister responsible for Canada Lands Company

"Shannon Park is a once in a generational opportunity to create a vibrant new community in Dartmouth, a place for so many to call home. I'm pleased to see this project moving forward with meaningful progress, and I know it will help provide much needed housing for folks here in Dartmouth-Cole Harbour."

Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament, Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors

"I'm so pleased to see that we are moving forward on plans for a vibrant and inclusive future for the former Shannon Park lands. I look forward to continuing to work with the Canada Lands and the residents of the Halifax Regional Municipality to bring this vision to completion and cannot wait to take in the end result."

Councillor Tony Mancini





