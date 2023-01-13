Global Medical Device Company, PBC BioMed, announces launch of new innovation management tool 'AIM'

SHANNON, Ireland, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBC BioMed, headquartered in Shannon, Ireland with offices in Memphis, TN and Chamonix de Mont Blanc, France, is dedicated to accelerating medical innovation within the area of Biomaterials, through partnerships with healthcare professionals, academic institutions, and Medtech companies.

With an established track record of innovation, PBC BioMed has assembled a global team with a deep understanding of the regulatory, quality, clinical and commercial requirements facing innovators based in the EU or US, and wishing to enter new markets.

The Accelerating Innovation Model, or 'AIM', is designed to bring new concepts through the product lifecycle stages quickly, will de-risking potential roadblocks along the way. Whether support is required for a specific step, or the entire journey, AIM can help.

Dr Gerard Insley, Chief Scientific Officer and the curator of AIM, commented, "At PBC BioMed we make it our mission to make someone else's day better every day! We do this by developing advanced therapies to treat patients in need. We are very excited to launch AIM, which will provide clinicians, SMEs, inventors and life science innovators a forum to road test and advance their ideas, inventions or R&D programs. We are looking forward to working with like-minded people who want to improve healthcare and need to do it quickly!"

Prof Nicholas Dunne, Chair of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering in the School of Mechanical and Manufacturing at DCU, enthused that "the establishment of AIM comes at a moment when the importance of collaborating to drive medical innovation has never been clearer. Cultivating close, trust-based and transparent relationships with PBC BioMed will help amplify idea generation and commercial potential by creating a convergent space to address the most relevant challenges faced by start-ups and innovators when successfully delivering life-changing medical technologies."

For more information on AIM or to submit a request for support, please visit our dedicated AIM page on the PBC BioMed website at https://www.pbcBioMed.com/aim/or reach out to a member of the team at info@pbcBioMed.ie.

About PBC BioMed Ltd - Accelerating Medical Innovation

PBC BioMed was founded in 2010, with the mission of being the preferred partner for accelerating medical innovations from concept to commercialisation, to make a meaningful difference in patients' lives. PBC BioMed delivers value to small, medium, and large MedTech ventures through a wide array of services that include R&D, quality, regulatory, contract manufacturing, supply chain and commercialisation. With 3 global locations, PBC BioMed is the strategic partner for medical innovation from ideation to implantation.

