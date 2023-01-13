London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2023) - Reuters Events is delighted to officially launch the full agenda and initial speakers for the upcoming conference Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA 2023 (April 12 - 13, Chicago).

The possibility of treating customers as individuals was previously unthinkable. Finally, carriers can harness the power of analytics, nimble technology, and cutting-edge data architecture to execute ambitious transformation plans.

Achieve it all at Reuters Events: Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA 2023

Confirmed speakers include C-Suite representation from Zurich, Nationwide, Allstate, Prudential Financial, Westfield, Producers National, AXA XL and many more from North Americas most influential carriers.

Industry leading innovators already confirmed for this year's conference include:

Ericson Chan, Group Chief Information & Digital Officer , Zurich

, Amy Shore, Chief Customer Officer, Nationwide

Niki Kouri-Maglaras, VP and Chief Digital Officer of International Business , Prudential Financial, Inc.

, Bill Martin, President & CEO , Plymouth Rock Home Assurance

, Amir Farid , Chief Operating Officer & Chief Business Transformation Officer, Commercial Lines , Westfield Insurance

, Len van Greuning , Chief Information Officer , John Hancock

, Russell Page, Chief Technology Officer, Hagerty

Francisco Diazluca, Chief Information Officer, Producers National

Guy Goldstein, CEO , Next Insurance

, Adarsh Rachmale, CEO , CoverTree

, Rose Hall, SVP Head of Innovation Americas, AXA XL

Yogis Nijhon, VP Strategic Partnerships & Head of Portfolio Development, Munich RE Ventures

Gina Reyes, VP of Claims, Openly

