Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Insights From the Purpose Collaborative: Predictions for 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

Read the full article in Fast Company here.

Purpose is under pressure.

Last year, we said 2022 would bring a "great reckoning" for corporate purpose-and it did. ESG commitments made headlines and came under fire. Urgency around climate action accelerated as progress failed to cool our planet. Employees shuffled between companies in search of greater meaning, pay, and balance. Twelve months later, we're left feeling unsettled, but sure of one thing: When a strategy like purpose causes this much tension and change throughout the global economy, it's for a good reason. Continue reading.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735181/Insights-From-the-Purpose-Collaborative-Predictions-for-2023