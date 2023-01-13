Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list CFC PROJECT Token (CFC) on January 13, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CFC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on January 13, 2023.





Utilizing the blockchain technology, CFC PROJECT enables users to enjoy smart leisure life with its various services and fast payment. Its native token CFC PROJECT Token (CFC) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on January 13, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CFC PROJECT

CPC PROJECT is a blockchain project that aims to expand the base of leisure culture with its fast payment and easy fees. Its CFC private chain supports more than 8,000 transactions per second, making it as easy and fast as cash payments. It has also significantly reduced the interim process. The fee is low as much as the process is reduced.

In addition to the private chain, CFC also provides wallet service that gives users a strong sense of security. Simply put, no hacking can damage the owner's property. With its private chain and wallet, CFC supports P2P transactions. Its token can be exchanged like real money without unnecessary steps to go through the exchange.

In partnership with tourism and leisure facilities across the country, CFC introduces a platform that is practically available to users. Affiliates can enjoy exclusive marketing through CFC and can offer services at reduced prices through economies of scale.

Some of the platform partners of CFC include Yangyang Lepo-valley, Bears Town, Cheongpung Land, TOP Land, River Land, Muju Power Leisure, Inje Narsha Park, and X-Game Resort. Based on these partnerships of various leisure and cultural companies, CFC plans to continue to expand its partnership, making its ecosystem infinitely expandable.

About CFC Token

CFC is the native token of CFC PROJECT ecosystem used to support fast and safe payments by combining a blockchain-based simplified payment system. Based on ERC-20, CFC has a total of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% will be used for operation, 30% is allocated for development, 20% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 10% is provided for building partnerships.

The CFC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on January 13, 2023, investors who are interested in the CFC PROJECT investment can easily buy and sell CFC token on LBank Exchange by then.

