European medical diagnostics market is expected to reach US$104.01 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.52%, for the time period of 2023-2027. Factors such as rise in number of new cancer cases, expansion of medical device industry, growth in geriatric population, accelerating demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However the market growth would be challenged by lack of skilled professionals, high cost of infectious diseases diagnosis and stringent government regulations. A few notable trends mat include, emerging role of precision medicine, emergence of various pandemic diseases and demand for point-of-care (POC) tests.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into immunoassays, clinical chemistry, haematology and coagulation. With the development of signal generation methods, the attention has shifted to the development of immunochemical methods and instruments to provide convenient, high-performance systems. As a result of this, the demand for immunoassays is rising, which is aiding the market growth of medical diagnostics in Europe.

Based on country, the market has been segmented into Germany, the U.K., France and Rest of Europe. Due to the continuous collaboration and partnerships between diagnostics companies, along with the expansion of the healthcare infrastructure, Germany continues to be the dominant country, which is capturing significant share in the medical diagnostics market in Europe.

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Increase in COVID-19 Tests

2.2 Growth in Companies COVID-19 Sales

2.3 Demand for COVID-19 Self-test Kits

3. Europe Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Number of New Cancer Cases

4.1.2 Expansion of Medical Devices Industry

4.1.3 Growth in Geriatric Population

4.1.4 Accelerating Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD)

4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.6 Growing Awareness About Various Infectious Diseases

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Emerging Role of Precision Medicine

4.2.2 Emergence of Various Pandemic Diseases

4.2.3 Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Tests

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.3.2 High Cost of Infectious Diseases Diagnosis

4.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations

