Dow Jones News
16.01.2023 | 13:22
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank plc (MTRO) Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Jan-2023 / 11:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

METRO BANK PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that, on Friday 6th January 2023, James Hopkinson, Chief Financial Officer, acquired 128 ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as a part of a regular monthly purchase under the terms of the Metro Bank ShareBuy share plan, the Company's HMRC regulated staff share incentive plan ("SIP").

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Metro Bank plc

(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                James Hopkinson 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status           Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment   Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                Metro Bank plc 
b)      LEI                 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial    Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                         GB00BZ6STL67 
b)      Nature of the transaction      Monthly purchase of ordinary shares under the Metro Bank ShareBuy 
                         share plan, an HMRC approved share incentive plan. 
c)      Currency              GBP 
 
                         Price(s)    Volume(s) Total 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                         GBP 1.1716   128    GBP149.97

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume n/a

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 2023-01-06

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BZ6STL67 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  216070 
EQS News ID:  1535993 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1535993&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2023 06:49 ET (11:49 GMT)

