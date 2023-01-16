DJ Createra raises USD10 million led by andressen horowitz to boost gen Z-focused gaming metaverse

Createra, a creator-oriented metaverse project, announced today USD10 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) to continue its pursuit of building the largest Gen Z-focused metaverse platform.

"Createra's powerful cloud-based web engine makes it incredibly easy to develop multiplayer games with web3 features," said a16z general partner, Connie Chan.

The gaming industry is changing rapidly through the introduction and adoption of Web3 tools like blockchain, verified ownership and asset monetization. Through these tools, gaming is seeing the birth of crypto-native, fully "on-chain games," otherwise known as "autonomous worlds," built on top of distributed ledger technology.

Createra offers users these exclusive crypto-native autonomous worlds with features including cross-play and instant accessibility.

These advantages ensure both users and creators have the tools needed to adopt new industry trends for optimal gaming experiences in the metaverse.

The metaverse for creators

Moreover, everything built on Land within the platform is tradable. This includes models, games, APIs and more.

To have Land in the Createra metaverse means to have the stamp of a creator. It also means players are integrated into the Createra metaverse creation system, and distribute their metaverse NFT assets on the market.

Any creation can be monetized - blurring the line between creators and consumers while creating a space where anything is possible. This is MetaFi at its finest.

Gen Z at the forefront

There is no demographic that understands the power of content creation and monetization like Gen Z. Thus far, Createra has accumulated a community which consists of nearly 15 million Gen Z users, half a million builders and 1.3 million average monthly users on the continent of Asia alone, according to the statistics tool Matomo.

Users are not just players but builders of the entire Createra metaverse. The platform allows them to team up to create new digital experiences which utilize the programmability of digital assets, along with the benefits of crypto to ensure asset rights and revenue distribution.

Collaborative creation seen in the Createra metaverse helps lower the programming threshold and break down barriers for new users in the space. By building as a team, the means to create digital assets and understand programming complexities become a communal experience.

With Gen Z as the prime user target, the platform has grown with its users from generation to generation over the past 6 years. Users who came to Createra as active teenage users are now game designers in big companies.

Creators in action

One example of Createra's impact on this user demographic can be seen in a group of five Gen Z-aged creators who were inspired by Createra's multiplayer collaboration features.

Rion, a 15-year-old team leader from Japan, said:

"Createra's map editor is like a game version of Google Docs! Everyone creates simultaneously, and the experience is more fun and efficient!"

Rion explained that his remote team is made up of both elementary and high school students, with everyone in charge of a specific part of the creation.

"It's an exciting collaborative experience, creation is no longer lonely, and efficiency is significantly increased! "

Another Gen Z creator from the United States highlighted the ease of use built-in for teams working on Createra.

"We can quickly post our work and share it with our friends with one click, and they can open it with one click on their phones or any electronic device."

The metaverse is the future

Over the last year alone, billions of dollars have poured into the metaverse space, with some of the most iconic names in big tech jumping on the scene.

Createra wants to not only be one of the most active players in the metaverse development scene, but ahead of the curve in terms of innovations available to builders.

Therefore the platform is made up of multiple sub-universe spaces and experiences, each mapping a different human society for users to explore.

In these scenarios, players decide whether it will flourish or collapse soon by defining the social rules and economic system.

Looking forward

As the funding round comes to a close and Createra continues to attract some of the brightest builders into its world, the platform wants to be the first place for anyone to create and build a metaverse where they can collaborate and play. Then it becomes the first place they can publish digital assets and make money online, and ultimately, the place with many of those creations becomes an amusement park for world gamers and creators.

This is a pivotal moment for the gaming industry, as it takes on blockchain-based methods of development and utilities. GameFi and MetaFi projects accumulated billions in investments over the last year, as they are the promise for the future of online interactions.

Createra is ready to help push these innovations further. The ecosystem is determined to be the bridge between Web2 and Web3, while embracing young builders with passions for the metaverse and redistributing the benefits of Web3.

This is only the beginning!

About Createra

Createra is a user-generated content (UGC) metaverse engine enabling creators to create, distribute, and MetaFi games.

