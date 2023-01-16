DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market to Surge at a CAGR of 13.1% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Predicts DelveInsight

The respiratory syncytial virus market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increasing incident cases and also, the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period. Moreover, advances in disease mechanisms have yielded new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, opening the way to more drug development.

DelveInsight's Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, respiratory syncytial virus emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].





Key Takeaways from the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the respiratory syncytial virus market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 850 million in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total respiratory syncytial virus incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 4.2 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading respiratory syncytial virus companies such as Bavarian Nordic, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Moderna, ReViral, and others are developing novel respiratory syncytial virus drugs that can be available in the respiratory syncytial virus market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel respiratory syncytial virus drugs that can be available in the respiratory syncytial virus market in the coming years. The promising respiratory syncytial virus therapies in the pipeline include MVA-BN-RSV Vaccine, RSVpreF (PF-06928316), RSVPreF3 (GSK3844766A) Vaccine, VAC 18193 (Ad26.RSV.preF), MEDI8897 (nirsevimab), mRNA-1345, RV521/PF-07923568 (Sisunatovir) , and others.

and others. In September 2022 , CHMP recommended approval of BEYFORTUS (nirsevimab) for the prevention of RSV disease in infants in Europe.

, CHMP recommended approval of for the prevention of RSV disease in infants in Europe. In June 2022 , Pfizer completed the acquisition of ReViral.

completed the acquisition of ReViral. In August 2020 , the US FDA granted the drug Fast track designation to treat patients with serious RSV infection.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Overview

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a highly contagious respiratory virus. It belongs to the genus Pneumovirus, which is part of the family Paramyxoviridae. Virus particles are enveloped and pleomorphic, forming irregular spherical particles with diameters of 100-350 nm and long filamentous fibers with diameters of 60-200 nm and lengths of 10 mm.

Signs and symptoms of RSC infection typically appear 46 days after virus exposure. RSV typically causes mild cold-like symptoms in adults and older children. These respiratory syncytial virus symptoms may include a stuffy or runny nose, a dry cough, a low-grade fever, sore throat, sneezing, and a headache. RSV testing is not always necessary. Several types of laboratory tests are used for respiratory syncytial virus diagnosis if required. The rapid diagnostic test is the most commonly used.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 4.2 millionincident cases of respiratory syncytial virus in the 7MM in 2021.

As per the analysis, the total incident cases of RSV were found highest in the below 5 years category, followed by 65 years and above, and the least number of cases were found in 5 to 64 years age group in the 7MM.

The respiratory syncytial virus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases

Age-specific Incident Cases

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Treatment Market

RSV infection is currently treated only with supportive care and prophylactic antibody use. When necessary, it may include hydration, supplemental oxygen, suctioning of airways, and mechanical ventilation. Albuterol and other bronchodilators have long been used and studied in RSV bronchiolitis. Unfortunately, there is no universal agreement on their effectiveness. Despite extensive research into the effects of bronchodilators on young infants and children, there are very few studies or recommendations available for adult patients with RSV infection. Because adults with RSV lower respiratory infections frequently have co-infections and multiple comorbidities, developing a guideline that applies to such a diverse population is much more difficult.

Nebulized 3% saline solution has also been studied as a treatment for RSV bronchiolitis. Although there may be a role for nebulized hypertonic saline in the inpatient setting, its acute use in the ED appears to be limited in the current studies. Corticosteroids had no statistically significant benefit on hospital stay or clinical outcomes when compared to placebo.

The US FDA has approved Palivizumab (a monoclonal antibody that targets the RSV F protein) to prevent serious lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in children at high risk of RSV disease. Palivizumab (SYNAGIS) patents in the United States expired in October 2015. There are currently no biosimilars available for this drug.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

MVA-BN-RSV Vaccine: Bavarian Nordic

RSVpreF (PF-06928316): Pfizer

RSVPreF3 (GSK3844766A) Vaccine: GlaxoSmithKline

VAC 18193 (Ad26.RSV.preF): Janssen

MEDI8897 (nirsevimab): Sanofi/AstraZeneca

mRNA-1345: Moderna

RV521/PF-07923568 (Sisunatovir): ReViral/Pfizer

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Dynamics

The respiratory syncytial virus market is expected to grow due to factors like increase in the patient pool and expected entry of emerging therapies. While no RSV vaccine is currently available; however, many promising vaccine candidates are in clinical trials, which will be in the respiratory syncytial virus market soon. A safe and effective vaccine could save many lives and reduce hospitalizations significantly.

Currently, an approved drug known as palivizumab (SYNAGIS) protects premature infants and young children with certain heart and lung conditions. During RSV season, palivizumab is administered in a series of monthly injections. Moreover, rapid identification of RSV infection, which can aid in early detection and reduce the burden. While there are rapid tests for RSV, a clinical diagnosis can be made in otherwise healthy children.

However, several factors will likely hamper the respiratory syncytial virus market growth. RSV is a common cause of viral respiratory disease in adults and occurs primarily in the winter months in the United States. It is a significant cause of morbidity and mortality, particularly in the young and old. There is little knowledge about the best adult therapy. Bronchodilators and steroids are generally ineffective in infants.

Despite its high prevalence and potential severity in high-risk infant populations worldwide, many parents and families are still unaware of RSV. There is currently no specific RSV antiviral or vaccine in the respiratory syncytial virus market for any age group, which may discourage the use of RSV diagnostic testing because the results do not change clinical management. There are only two FDA-approved RSV drugs in the respiratory syncytial virus market: palivizumab, a monoclonal antibody used to prevent RSV in high-risk children, and ribavirin, which is used to treat severe RSV disease. Both of these respiratory syncytial virus medications have dubious efficacy.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market CAGR 13.1 % Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Size in 2021 USD 850 Million Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Companies Bavarian Nordic, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Moderna, ReViral,

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI), and others Key Pipeline Respiratory Syncytial VirusTherapies MVA-BN-RSV Vaccine, RSVpreF (PF-06928316), RSVPreF3 (GSK3844766A) Vaccine,

VAC 18193 (Ad26.RSV.preF), MEDI8897 (nirsevimab), mRNA-1345, RV521/PF-07923568

(Sisunatovir), and others

Scope of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Respiratory Syncytial Virus current marketed and emerging therapies

Respiratory Syncytial Virus current marketed and emerging therapies Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Dynamics: Respiratory Syncytial Virus market drivers and barriers

Respiratory Syncytial Virus market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Access and Reimbursement

Healthcare Business Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

