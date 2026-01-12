DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Persistent Corneal Edema Market to Show Impressive Growth at a CAGR of 21.8% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The persistent corneal edema market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising clinical awareness, improved postoperative monitoring, and growing focus on endothelial dysfunction-related complications. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as AURN001 (Aurion Biotech/Alcon), EO2002 (Emmecell), TTHX1114 (Trefoil Therapeutics), and others will further drive the market forward.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Persistent Corneal Edema Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, persistent corneal edema emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Persistent Corneal Edema Market Summary

The market size for Persistent Corneal Edema was found to be USD 355 million in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] in 2024.

in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] in 2024. The United States accounted for the largest persistent corneal edema treatment market size, approximately 45% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2024, DelveInsight estimated more than 2 million diagnosed prevalent cases of persistent corneal edema across the 7MM, underscoring its rising clinical significance and the growing recognition of surgery-related and endothelial-driven corneal complications.

diagnosed prevalent cases of persistent corneal edema across the 7MM, underscoring its rising clinical significance and the growing recognition of surgery-related and endothelial-driven corneal complications. Leading persistent corneal edema companies, such as Aurion Biotech, Alcon, Emmecell, Trefoil Therapeutics, and others, are developing new persistent corneal edema treatment drugs that can be available in the persistent corneal edema market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new persistent corneal edema treatment drugs that can be available in the persistent corneal edema market in the coming years. The promising persistent corneal edema therapies in clinical trials include AURN001, EO2002, TTHX1114, and others.

and others. Estimates suggest that AURN001 is expected to generate approximately USD 1 billion in the 7MM by 2034.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Persistent Corneal Edema Market

Rising Persistent Corneal Edema Prevalence

In 2024, over 2 million diagnosed prevalent cases of persistent corneal edema were reported across the 7MM, highlighting the condition's increasing clinical importance and greater awareness of surgery-associated and endothelial-related corneal complications.

Increased Volume of Ocular Surgeries

Higher rates of surgeries (e.g., cataract, glaucoma) correlate with a greater incidence of postoperative corneal endothelial damage and persistent edema, which expands the pool of patients requiring therapeutic intervention.

Launch of Emering Persistent Corneal Edema Drugs

The anticipated launch of emering persistent corneal edema drugs such as AURN001 (Aurion Biotech/Alcon), EO2002 (Emmecell), TTHX1114 (Trefoil Therapeutics), and others are expected to change the dynamics of the market in the coming years.

Persistent Corneal Edema Market Analysis

The persistent corneal edema market is poised for accelerated growth, driven by advances in clinical insight, improved diagnostic precision, and ongoing therapeutic innovation. Greater recognition of endothelial dysfunction as the primary cause of corneal edema, combined with an aging population, rising prevalence of conditions such as FECD, and increasing numbers of cataract and glaucoma surgeries, is expanding the addressable patient pool. Since existing treatments such as hypertonic saline, corticosteroids, and supportive measures provide only short-term symptomatic relief, a significant unmet need for disease-modifying solutions remains.

Emerging mechanism-driven and regenerative therapies are expected to reshape the treatment paradigm. Pipeline candidates, including AURN001, EO2002, and TTHX1114, employ distinct approaches to repair endothelial damage, enhance cellular recovery, and facilitate corneal deturgescence. By addressing the root biological mechanisms rather than symptoms alone, these therapies may offer durable restoration of corneal clarity, better visual outcomes, and reduced reliance on surgical transplantation.

This evolution is supported by robust research activity, growing biotech investment, and an increasing focus on cell-based and growth factor-driven regenerative strategies. As clinical data accumulate and regulatory pathways become more clearly defined, the persistent corneal edema market is set for substantial change. With high unmet need and rapid progress in regenerative ophthalmology, endothelial dysfunction is increasingly regarded as a treatable condition, paving the way for a new class of restorative, non-surgical therapies.

Persistent Corneal Edema Competitive Landscape

The persistent corneal edema clinical trial landscape is advancing with three notable emerging therapies: AURN001 (Aurion Biotech/Alcon), EO2002 (Emmecell), and TTHX1114 (Trefoil Therapeutics). These candidates reflect a focused and growing effort to restore corneal clarity by directly targeting the underlying endothelial dysfunction that defines the condition.

Aurion Biotech and Alcon's AURN001 is an intracameral regenerative cell therapy aimed at restoring corneal endothelial function in patients with corneal edema resulting from endothelial cell depletion. The treatment delivers cultured human corneal endothelial cells directly into the anterior chamber, enabling repopulation of the endothelial layer, reactivation of fluid pump function, and reduction of stromal edema, thereby enhancing visual clarity. This approach represents a disease-modifying alternative to traditional corneal transplantation.

Emmecell's EO2002 is an investigational cell-based therapy designed to regenerate the corneal endothelium in patients with endothelial dysfunction, a leading contributor to corneal edema and vision impairment. By promoting the proliferation and functional recovery of residual endothelial cells, EO2002 seeks to restore corneal transparency and visual acuity without the need for invasive surgical transplantation. Its targeted regenerative mechanism positions it as a potentially transformative, nonsurgical treatment option.

Trefoil Therapeutics' TTHX1114 is a recombinant engineered FGF-1 analog that stimulates corneal endothelial cell proliferation, migration, and survival. Administered via intracameral injection, it supports endothelial regeneration. It accelerates corneal deturgescence in disorders such as Fuchs' endothelial corneal dystrophy, to restore corneal clarity, improving vision, and reducing reliance on corneal transplantation. A topical formulation is also under development for epithelial disorders associated with ocular surface injury, expanding its applicability across a broader range of corneal conditions.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the persistent corneal edema market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the persistent corneal edema market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Persistent Corneal Edema Market

In October 2025, Aurion Biotech reported that AURN001 met all primary, secondary, and exploratory endpoints at 12 months in the Phase I/II CLARA trial, supporting advancement of the high-dose regimen into a Phase III trial planned for early 2026, along with parallel clinical development planning in the EU.

reported that AURN001 met all primary, secondary, and exploratory endpoints at 12 months in the Phase I/II CLARA trial, supporting advancement of the high-dose regimen into a Phase III trial planned for early 2026, along with parallel clinical development planning in the EU. In March 2025, Alcon acquired a majority interest in Aurion Biotech to advance AURN001, its innovative allogeneic cell therapy for corneal endothelial disease, strengthening Alcon's position in regenerative ophthalmology and accelerating the global development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based treatments for corneal disorders.

What is Persistent Corneal Edema?

Persistent corneal edema is a chronic condition characterized by long-standing corneal swelling due to impaired regulation of fluid balance, most often caused by dysfunction or loss of corneal endothelial cells. These cells are responsible for pumping excess fluid out of the cornea to maintain its transparency; when they fail, fluid accumulates within the corneal layers, leading to thickening, clouding, and reduced vision. Persistent corneal edema may develop following cataract or other intraocular surgeries, trauma, endothelial dystrophies such as Fuchs' dystrophy, chronic inflammation, or prolonged elevated intraocular pressure. If left untreated, it can result in pain, epithelial bullae, recurrent erosions, and progressive visual impairment.

Persistent Corneal Edema Epidemiology Segmentation

The persistent corneal edema epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current persistent corneal edema patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2024, DelveInsight estimated that approximately 4.1 million cataract surgeries were performed in the US, with around 45,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of persistent corneal edema.

The persistent corneal edema treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases/Total Procedure

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Persistent Corneal Edema

Treated Cases of Persistent Corneal Edema

Persistent Corneal Edema Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Persistent Corneal Edema Market CAGR 21.8 % Persistent Corneal Edema Market Size in 2024 USD 355 Million Key Persistent Corneal Edema Companies Aurion Biotech, Alcon, Emmecell, Trefoil Therapeutics, and others Key Persistent Corneal Edema Therapies AURN001, EO2002, TTHX1114, and others

Scope of the Persistent Corneal Edema Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Persistent Corneal Edema current marketed and emerging therapies

Persistent Corneal Edema current marketed and emerging therapies Persistent Corneal Edema Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Persistent Corneal Edema Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Persistent Corneal Edema Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Persistent Corneal Edema Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

