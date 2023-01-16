Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) successfully completed today a €400 million bond issue with an eight-year maturity and an annual coupon of 3.50%.

This operation was carried out as part of the Group's financing policy. It will enable the Group to extend the average maturity of its financial resources and initiate the refinancing of its upcoming bond maturities.

Arkema is rated BBB+ by Standard Poor's and Baa1 by Moody's (stable outlook).

