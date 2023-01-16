Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - Lithuanian company Walletto has become a member of Mastercard Lighthouse, which aims to help startups in the Baltics and Nordic countries to establish contacts, find partners and get inspiration from experienced experts who have been working on the financial technology industry for many years.





"Mastercard's Lighthouse program helps FinTech startups to kickstart their business by giving them access to banks, payment institutions and focused investors to get the support they need to break through. Five years ago, Walletto started its operations as a startup company as well, and has successfully developed over the years, and today we are ready to share our experience and help startups to reach their goals," says Romans Baranovs, CEO of Walletto.

The Mastercard Lighthouse program shows how innovative the Nordic and Baltic region is. FinTech industries are reaching an all-time high, attracting larger funds and thus even more entrepreneurs to develop FinTech products. "We believe that by engaging and collaborating in this way, we are able to develop better financial services for the entire society," concludes R. Baranovs.

More than 70 partnerships have been already started during the program.

UAB Walletto is an established Lithuanian company that obtained an Electronic money institution license No. 33 by the Bank of Lithuania on March 29, 2018 to provide payment financial services, card issuing and e-commerce to clients in Europe.

Walletto is a direct participant of STEP2 SEPA Credit Transfer scheme with the Bank of Lithuania system CENTROlink and direct participant in SWIFT. Walletto is a Principal Member of Visa and Mastercard as Issuer and Acquirer. Cards issued by Walletto support Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Walletto focuses primarily on the B2B segment and provides services in the following areas:

Acquiring (acceptance of payments made with Visa and Mastercard cards);

Payments (IBAN opening, SEPA transfers, mass payments and SWIFT transfers);

Card Issuing (BIN sponsorship, co-branded debit, credit and prepaid cards, White Label card programs for both most recognizable international card organizations in the world as VISA and Mastercard).

