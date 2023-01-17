New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - CultureShift HR and Founder/CEO Alysha M. Campbell are kicking off the hybrid workshop series Black Places Equal Safe Spaces (B.P.E.S.S.) with a virtual event on January 30, 2023 at 12:00 pm EST. B.P.E.S.S. aims to break the stigma of mental health among Black professionals and to support them by raising awareness and offering resources and tools.





Black Places Equal Safe Spaces

Campbell states that she started B.P.E.S.S. as a response to the alarming growth in the suicide rate in the Black community. "Mental health is a tremendous challenge around the world for millions of people of all ethnicities," she says, "but statistics show that the Black community in particular is suffering due to socio-economic disparities and racial trauma. At CultureShift HR, we care deeply about prioritizing mental health. We hope that B.P.E.S.S. will contribute to the creation of more safe havens for support within our own communities."

The workshop will feature talks by mental health experts, advocates, and industry professionals with the goal of creating a sense of safety and support as well as encouraging positive change.

In the virtual event, attendees will learn about how they can begin the conversation on mental health and wellness in any space and how to be authentic and open in a hybrid workplace. Workshop leaders will demonstrate a mental wellness technique that can help practitioners enjoy moments of calm and clarity in stressful situations. Topics of future workshops will include the power of mindfulness, the importance of self-love and acceptance, and the process of the journey to healing.

People who would like to attend the first B.P.E.S.S. event on January 30th at 12:00 EST can register here. Anyone interested in learning about the dates of future workshop events from B.P.E.S.S. is encouraged to sign up for its mailing list here.

CultureShift HR hopes that the mental health-tailored resources provided by B.P.E.S.S. will equip workshop attendees and members of the Black community with the right tools and strategies to be proactive about their mental health.

"We are dedicated to empowering those who have experienced trauma while working alongside other organizations that provide support services specifically for Black professionals," CultureShift HR says. "Change and healing can come when we are willing to talk about mental health and then turn it into action."

CultureShift HR was founded by Alysha M. Campbell and is an HR consulting firm with a focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. For any questions about Black Spaces Equal Safe Spaces, please visit its website or contact:

Alysha M. Campbell

alysha@cultureshifthr.com

201-228-0098

