Downers Grove, Illinois - Technoware Solutions, an innovative and industry-leading US-based cybersecurity service, will provide yearly raises to qualified workers beginning January 16, 2023. This increase will apply to 96% of their workforce across USA and India.





Technoware Solutions' Human Resources Director, Violet Kang, states that even though the market dropped in the last two quarters, the company has guaranteed a much greater coverage and business compensation rise. "The salary increase will be given throughout this quarter, and depending on the worker's performance, and whether or not they meet the qualifying standards, about 96% of all employees will be eligible to receive the raise," expounds Kang.

Nitin Ghai, the chief financial officer of Technoware Solutions, also shares, "The company's India office received a 12-15% compensation increase last year and that the company would consider similar increases with an upward tendency for FY22. Additionally, we have enhanced the bonus component and added more structure to the system, making it easier for workers to accomplish and earn more."

Having achieved extraordinary success, Technoware Solutions has firmly established itself as a thought leader in the Identity & Access Management (IAM) industry. It provides comprehensive, completely customized enterprise-level solutions that meet a company's security and scalability needs. In addition, it administers a customer-centric approach to simplifying and increasing the efficacy of an enterprise's identity and access management governance processes. Some of the world's most well-known corporations, including Fortune 100 companies, are among its clientele.

Technoware Solutions addresses implementation difficulties by employing proven processes, allowing businesses to mitigate risks while advancing their operations. Its program is designed to give a realistic road map for managing the identity lifecycle based on real-world business and internal requirements, and focuses on critical aspects of any IAM system. Technoware Solutions provide an adaptable, cost-effective support solution that protects businesses from data breaches. In addition, the company maintains a comprehensive, proactive, and secure IT infrastructure.

Technoware Solutions is a cybersecurity-focused implementation company. With industry expertise and a commitment to quality and innovation, they provide cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to their clients, including IAM services, advisory, architecture, implementation, integration, support, and operations. Technoware Solutions has a flawless track record of performing these services due to its commitment to ethically providing the best solution to its customers.

