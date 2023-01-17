SeeChange Technologies: SeeChange Partners with Diebold Nixdorf to Transform Retail Checkout Through the Power of AI

New Vynamic® Smart Vision POS solution built on SeeWare® distributed machine learning simplifies in-store checkout for frictionless, accurate self-service transactions

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeeChange Technologies, a leader in retail-focused computer vision AI technology, today announced a partnership with Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in designing, enabling and operating relevant retail consumer and staff journeys, to launch the first in a series of AI-powered self-checkout (SCO) solutions. Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic® Smart Vision uses SeeWare® machine learning to recognize fruits, vegetables, baked goods and items without a barcode. Diebold Nixdorf will demonstrate Fresh Produce Recognition at the NRF's Big Show 2023, to be held in New York City from January 15-17.



Diebold Nixdorf has adopted SeeWare, the state-of-the-art recognition platform from SeeChange, as core technology directly integrated into Vynamic® Smart Vision, part of the Vynamic® Self-Service platform. Using the artificial intelligence in SeeWare, SeeChange's edge-to-cloud AI platform, Diebold Nixdorf has enabled the integrated application of machine learning to recognize products, reducing friction at self-checkout for an improved buyer experience. By improving the speed and accuracy of SCO, Vynamic Smart Vision also frees staff time for other tasks, reduces inventory management, and increases sales volume and profitability.

"Our partnership with Diebold Nixdorf is the next step in the evolution of self-service checkout - a smart SCO system that uses visual recognition and AI to recognize purchases," said Jason Souloglou, CEO of SeeChange. "Fresh Produce Recognition is only the start of a new generation of SCO technology that simplifies customer checkout, cuts transaction times and reduces loss for retailers."

Diebold Nixdorf selected SeeWare for its uniquely modular and scalable architecture. SeeWare allows new applications to be added quickly in response to changing market needs. This flexibility and scalability made SeeChange the only provider able to meet Diebold Nixdorf's requirement for future-proofed AI technology to power its constantly evolving retail point-of-sale (POS) systems. By adopting SeeWare, Diebold Nixdorf can maintain market-leading functionality and performance for POS.

Matt Redwood, Vice President, Retail Technology Solutions at Diebold Nixdorf said: "More and more retailers are looking for efficient solutions that reduce friction points, improve the experience for the consumer and drive greater checkout efficiency. The difficulty comes when doing this while also keeping solutions open and flexible to anticipate future changes. SeeChange exactly meets our solution philosophy of Modularity, Openness and Availability, an approach which enables agility and flexibility when innovating."

"SeeWare enables SeeChange to bring machine vision models to the field where it can make the most difference for partners like Diebold Nixdorf, but also for their customers and their customers' customers-like me and my wife. As investors, but also as real-life beneficiaries, we're very excited to see this technology begin to make an impact," said Krishna Visvanathan, General Partner at Crane Venture Partners.

About SeeChange Technologies

SeeChange Technologies is a world leader in real-time AI-powered recognition systems, with expertise in making complex, state-of-the-art AI technology simple to deploy and scale in the real world. SeeChange was founded in 2018 as a subsidiary of Arm, becoming independent in 2021 with investment from Crane Venture Partners . With an initial focus on solutions for Retail, the company is engaged with many of the top global retailers and retail tech providers.

SeeChange is on a mission to help humanity thrive through the power of Visual AI technology and create something of real value, guided by solid ethical principles and driven by the belief that technology serves people - not the other way around.

For more information, visit http://seechange.com .

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.comfor more information.

