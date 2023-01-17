Options and futures data and analytics provider meeting with quantitative analysts, risk managers at leading multi-asset, volatility conference for institutional investors

OptionMetrics, an options database and analytics provider for institutional investors and academic researchers worldwide, is sponsoring and exhibiting at Europe EQD 2023, January 23-25, 2023, in Barcelona.

OptionMetrics offers the highest quality, most comprehensive coverage of equity, index, and ETF options on underlying stocks and indices worldwide. It will showcase its suite of IvyDB options databases to buysiders, quantitative analysts, and risk managers, including its:

IvyDB US, covering 10,000+ underlying stocks and indices from 1996 onward.

IvyDB Europe, covering 900+ optionable securities from exchanges in the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, and Italy from 2002 onward.

IvyDB Asia, covering 600 equities and indices from exchanges in Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Australia from 2004 onward.

IvyDB Canada, covering 300 optionable securities from Canadian exchanges from 2007 onward.

IvyDB Futures, historical data on liquid optionable futures roots in agriculture, currency, energy, equity, interest rate, and metals sectors since January 2005 on most U.S. futures exchanges.

IvyDB Signed Volume, covering option trading volume and order flows from institutional and retail trading from 2016 onward.

"Today's complex, fast-paced markets call for high-quality data to assess opportunities and financial risk," said OptionMetrics CEO David Hait, Ph.D. "Leading researchers, quantitative analysts, and risk managers at investment banks, hedge funds, and pension funds worldwide look to OptionMetrics as the gold standard in options data to examine market trends and variances, evaluate risk exposure, and test strategies with greater confidence. We look forward to connecting with many of them at this event."

Europe EQD is a leading multi-asset, volatility, ESG, and cross-asset systematic investing forum for institutional investors. Presentations focus on multi-asset investing, volatility, fixed income, global macro and traditional alternatives, and more.

About OptionMetrics

With 20+ years as the premier provider of historical options and implied volatility data, OptionMetrics distributes its IvyDB options and futures databases to leading portfolio managers, traders, quantitative researchers at 300+ corporate and academic institutions worldwide to construct and test investment strategies, perform empirical research, assess risk. www.optionmetrics.com, LinkedIn, Twitter

