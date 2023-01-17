Fira De Barcelona: IOT Solutions World Congress will give new drive to the digital transformation of industry

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC), the largest international event dedicated to the digital transformation of industry, is holding its seventh edition in 2023 with to give new momentum to the ecosystem of disruptive technologies. Under the theme 'Game-changing technologies for industry transformation', IOTSWC will bring together 330 exhibitors and over 250 experts at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue from 31 January to 2 February to underline the importance of digitalisation for a more efficient and sustainable industry.



Organised by Fira de Barcelona in collaboration with the Industrial IOT Consortium® (IIC), IOTSWC will feature an exhibition space with the participation of leading companies such as ABB, Altair, Amazon Web Services, BrainCube, Crowdstrike, Deloitte, Device Authority, EMnify, Faircom Corporation, Fiware, Hornet Security, Huawei, Kaspersky, KNX, Libellium, Palo Alto, Richardson RFPD, Relayr, Siemens, Sternum, Trellix and TXOne Networks, who will present their new products, services and processes in technology applied to the transformation of the industry in the field of the Internet of Things (IOT), artificial intelligence (AI), Digital Twins and Blockchain, among others.

The congress programme of IOTSWC will pivot around six thematic areas to provide a multi-sectoral vision: IOT Industry, AI, DT, Edge Computing, Augmented Reality and 5G. The panel of speakers includes such important names in the field of disruptive technologies as Michael Grieves, executive director and chief scientist of the Digital Twin Institute, considered the father of the Digital Twins; Sean O'Reagain, deputy head of Industry 5.0 at the European Commission; and Timmy Mbaya, head of application software at Blue Origin, a company developing a space station for commercial activities.

Cobots or last mile logistics in the Testbed Area

IOTSWC will feature a testbed area to showcase examples of practical applications of cutting-edge technologies being developed in several industries. This year the event will feature robots capable of collaborating with humans in industrial processes, examples of cybersecurity in autonomous cars and logistics management through Blockchain, among other examples.

Wide Technological platform

IOTSWC will be held together with two other events: Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) and the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress (BCC). ISE is the world's leading audio visual and systems integration exhibition while the BCC is an annual event co-organized with the Agència de Ciberseguretat de Catalunya of the Government of Catalonia that brings together leading international players and experts in the field of cybersecurity.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c776ec63-772f-46b6-8d2e-ef78daef8da7