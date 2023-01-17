Lochem, January 17, 2023

Theo Spierings appointed as CEO during Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ForFarmers N.V.



The shareholders of ForFarmers today resolved to appoint Mr T. Spierings as Executive Board member as per January 17, 2023.



This resolution was taken during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ForFarmers N.V., which was held today and which was available for participation by audio webcast. Theo Spierings will fulfill the position of Chief Executive Officer.



This press release contains information which qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

