Jessica Cruz to Leverage Expertise in Contract Risk and Compliance Management to Support Clients' Operational and Financial Control Initiatives

Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo"), a business, finance, and information technology consulting services firm, announced at the onset of the Airfinance Journal Dublin 2023 conference that Jessica Cruz has joined the firm's Finance Transformation practice as part of a strategic push to augment the firm's wide-ranging capabilities to meet the financial and operational requirements of its increasing client base in aviation and other industries.

Cruz will team with Zeevo leadership to innovate and tailor the suite of tools and offerings, delivering leading practice-driven, best-in-class solutions for addressing clients' challenges in third-party risk management, contract risk, and compliance, while strengthening the operational and financial control of their organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to Zeevo, and we look forward to sharing her vast expertise with our clients across industries as they embark on initiatives to streamline contract risk and compliance activities that create significant value for shareholders," said Zeevo Group CEO Joey Johnsen. "Her background in revenue assurance and contract compliance, coupled with her track record of working for leading global companies, will bolster our team's already market-leading capabilities in finance transformation."

Cruz has more than 15 years of experience in the field of management consulting. During her career, she has served several Fortune 500 clients. Her expertise spans key aspects of internal controls, including: licensing and royalty compliance inspections; third-party risk management; and program/project management. Cruz has also worked with private, private equity, and publicly traded multi-nationals. She has built teams and implemented processes for start-up and fast-growing organizations in Europe, the U.S., and Asia. Cruz earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis and is a certified Project Management Professional ("PMP").

Commenting on her appointment, Jessica Cruz, emphasized that Zeevo's growing reputation in the advisory realm ignited her interest in becoming part of the Advisory Board. "Joining Zeevo is a professional highlight, leveraging my experience to deliver project management support, internal controls advisory, and risk-based activities, which will provide tangible and immediate benefits to clients."

Johnsen concluded: "As Zeevo accelerates its efforts to solidify its position as a leading provider of third-party risk management, contract compliance, and finance transformation services, we will continue to build a broad array of expertise and services to support these projects."

