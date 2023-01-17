Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Expands Relationship with Structured Medical Products and Begins Commercializing VetGuardian Wireless Monitors

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced that in cooperation with Structured Monitoring Products, Inc. (SMP), it will begin commercializing the revolutionary VetGuardian® zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system for veterinary professionals.

The VetGuardian system is the first and only system for the companion animal market that enables contact-free, continuous monitoring of pets' vital signs, including temperature, pulse, and respiration ("TPR"). With its patented doppler technology, the VetGuardian monitor can capture vital signs in real time without harnesses or wired leads on the pet, thus allowing pet patients to rest comfortably during recovery at veterinary facilities. The system is easily set up by clinic staff and connected to the cloud using a smartphone app, after which monitoring of multiple monitors on a single screen is enabled by connecting to the myZomedica® web portal. Veterinarians receive real-time notifications should the vital signs fall outside their customizable range, and they can remotely observe patient data from anywhere via a smart device.

"Veterinarians today are frequently overworked and understaffed," says Vik Ramprakash, Founder and CEO of Structured Monitoring Products. "VetGuardian will improve patient care, reduce patient stress, and improve veterinary staff safety by avoiding unnecessary contact while constantly monitoring patients 24/7."

"We are excited to expand our existing relationship with SMP to begin commercialization of the VetGuardian monitoring system, as it provides for improved quality of care for pets, as well as relief for staffing challenges faced by veterinarians, along with a new revenue stream for their practices. It is widely applicable to veterinary professionals for use in pre and post surgical monitoring as well as ICU and overnight monitoring, so we believe that essentially all vet clinics could benefit from the VetGuardian system, including the utilization of multiple devices per clinic," commented Larry Heaton, Zomedica's Chief Executive Officer. "As the planned next step in our original investment agreement with SMP, this commercialization agreement enables our sales teams to begin marketing the VetGuardian system to veterinarians, beginning with our current TRUFORMA®, PulseVet®, and Assisi® customers."

About Structured Monitoring Products

Based in Elyria, Ohio, Structured Monitoring Products (SMP) is committed to commercialize innovative remote sensing technology solutions to improve the quality and efficiency of animal care. Our zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring platform provides veterinarians the ability to monitor stressed or aggressive animal patients without wires or wearables and to become the norm of tomorrow

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

