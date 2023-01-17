causaLens, the London deep tech company and pioneer of Causal AI, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in its December 2022 report on AI Core Technologies, authored by Anthony Mullen, Pieter den Hamer et al

According to the report, "there is growing organizational interest in decision intelligence (DI) to optimize decisions flow. DI can identify inefficiencies, risks and areas for improvement by modeling the processes and workflows that inform a decision". Gartner recommends that Data and Analytics (D&A) leaders responsible for AI strategy and planning should "augment and automate decision intelligence processes by educating their data science teams on causal AI, then using it to generate predictions and learning how to affect the outcomes that it predicts".

Commenting on this important recognition, Darko Matovski, CEO of causaLens, said:

"We are delighted to be cited by the technology research and advisory company Gartner. Causal AI is the technology that will unlock the power of AI for decision making in business, healthcare, and society."

ENDS

Gartner, Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies, Arun Chandrasekaran, et al.., 23 December 2022

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005612/en/

Contacts:

Alejandro Ortega Ancel

alejo@causalens.com