TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, January 17
Date:17 January 2023
Company: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Sharon Parr
|b)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director and PDMR of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares
GG00BJVDZ946
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16/01/2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP - British Pound
Following these acquisitions, Mrs Parr's total holding will be 40,000 shares in the Company.
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0)1481 745001
