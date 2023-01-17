Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.01.2023 | 12:12
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 17

Date:17 January 2023
Company: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameSharon Parr
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00BJVDZ946
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7573340,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction16/01/2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Following these acquisitions, Mrs Parr's total holding will be 40,000 shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0)1481 745001

