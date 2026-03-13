TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Director Dealing
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
Date: 13 March 2026
Company: Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund
Subject:Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
13 March 2026
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Mr A Paxton and Mrs A Paxton
|b)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director and PDMR of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares GG00BJVDZ946
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 March 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP - British Pound
Following these acquisitions, Mr and Mrs Paxton's total holding will be 130,000 shares in the Company.
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001