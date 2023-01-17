Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report its fourth quarter and full year results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that day.

Related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website (www.pentair.com) prior to the conference call.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed via webcast through the "Investor Relations" section of Pentair's website or by dialing 877-270-2148 or 412-902-6510 along with participant passcode PENTAIR. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through February 28, 2023 by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, along with the participant passcode 8412544.

About Pentair plc

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2021 of approximately $3.8 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

Contacts:

Shelly Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel.: 763-656-5575

E-mail: shelly.hubbard@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Senior Manager, External Communications

Tel.: 763-656-5589

E-mail: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com